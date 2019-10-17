Little Mix will search for future stars in new BBC One singing contest

We’ve seen Popstars, Pop Idol, The X Factor and The Voice – but we’re going to get another brand new singing contest on our screens.

Advertisement

This time round, The X Factor 2011 winners Little Mix are on the search for hugely talented singers to become members of a brand new girl-group, boy band or mixed group in an upcoming entertainment series for BBC One.

The new series, made up of seven 80-minute episodes, will follow Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock create bands and becoming mentors to brand new talents.

The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their ongoing success, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The overall prize sees the winning band join Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

About the new show, Little Mix said: “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel. As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

“We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too. It’s going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!”

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content said: “One of Britain’s most popular all-female bands Little Mix will bring their magic to BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020 in a brand new show set to inspire the next generation of young artists.”

The shocking inside story of one of Britain’s most famous pop stars: Jesy Nelson is ready to tell her story. Coming to BBC Three and at 9pm on BBC One September 12th. pic.twitter.com/bBRGmDdmyh — BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 29, 2019

The show comes after Little Mix’s Jesy left viewers feeling emotional with her moving BBC Three documentary Odd One Out, which delved into the impact of cyber-bullying.

The BBC revealed the show was the top programme on BBC iPlayer in the week of release, achieving 1.87 million requests within seven days, with 64 per cent of those coming from 16-34-year-olds.

Also airing on BBC One on Thursday 12th September, Odd One Out drew in 3.3 million viewers (consolidated figures). This means the documentary is the most popular show for 16-34-year-olds on BBC One in peak time this year.

Advertisement

Little Mix The Search is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2020.