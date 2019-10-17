Who is Baga Chipz? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen and Coronation Street superfan

This year’s series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK features contestants set to push the boundaries of beauty, queens that will bring new heights of glamour to the runway. Baga Chipz, however, is not one of them.

“Baga Chipz is the kind of drag queen that gets her t**s out for the lads,” she says. “[I’m] a pub queen; Like someone’s auntie I give advice on how to pull fellas and how to get pissed … I’m common as muck, bagachips from Walthamstow.”

How will the “tart with a heart” fare against the other nine queens? Here’s all you need to know before RuPaul’s Drag Race starts.

Baga Chipz: Key Facts

Age: 29

From: London

Instagram: @bagachipz

Twitter: @ChipShopBird

Strengths: Claiming she’ll do great in the Snatch Game impression challenge, Chipz says: “My greatest strengths are my comedy and my wit. I’m a live performer and I do my own material.”

Weaknesses: Sewing and dress-making. “I’m absolutely petrified when it comes to making dresses, or wigs,” she says. “I’m the star dear! I normally have people do that stuff for me. You don’t see Lady Gaga or Shirley Bassey sewing their own dresses or doing their own makeup do you?!

For how long has Chipz done drag? 10 years

Who is Baga Chipz?

First thing you should know about her: she’s a massive Coronation Street fan. In fact, watching the ITV soap is what she gets up to most when out of drag. “When I’m at home I’m watching Coronation Street, eating a pot noodle, smoking a fag,” she says. “I’m like lady of the manor with a fella over to feed me grapes.”

Chipz also missed the call telling her been accepted for the show thanks to the soap. “I thought I don’t miss Corrie for no one and I thought they’ll phone me back after,” she said. “It was RuPaul’s bloody Drag Race! I just couldn’t believe it and I even missed the second episode of Corrie that night because I was over the moon!”

She also does an AMAZING impression of Deirdre Barlow.

Why is she called Baga Chipz?

And yes, if you were wondering, there is a great story behind her name. “I was having a drink in a pub in Birmingham and this fella came up and started flirting with me and my mate. I said ‘look, why do you want burger when you can have me, prime steak on a plate?’ and he was like ‘Prime steak? More like a Baga Chipz.’

“I thought you can’t get more British than a bag of chips can you?!”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from October 2019. Currently, the BBC say the show will only be available to watch online.

Handpicked by drag star RuPaul Charles, ten queens will battle it out in the show’s first series, a sister competition to the US version, which has run for 12 seasons.

After the main challenge each week, the queens will be judged by a panel including RuPaul, Michelle Visage and rotating judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr. A guest star will also offer their comments on the queen’s efforts each week.