When is Vikings season 6 on TV?

Vikings is officially coming back for a sixth and final season in just a matter of weeks. That’s right, the action-adventure historical drama from the creator of The Tudors will return to screens this year.

Advertisement

When will Vikings season 6 be released?

Like the previous two seasons, season six will consist of 20 episodes that will be split into two parts. The first ten episodes will be released on 5th December 2019, while the remaining ten will debut some time in 2020. The two halves of the previous season were separated by almost exactly one year, so it’s likely there will be a long wait for the sixth season’s epic conclusion.

How can I watch it?

Like those that have come before it, the sixth season of Vikings will initially be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, with the first two episodes being released on 5th December and the rest rolling out weekly. The second half of the season will follow a similar format. Presumably, each half of the season will also be broadcast on History a bit over a year after it’s released on Amazon (as has been the case in the past).

What will it be about?

Following the events of season five, Bjorn is now King of Kattegat and may very well use his position to exact revenge on his mother, Lagertha, for her lies. Meanwhile Ivar is travelling the world, looking for his place, only to meet Oleg of Novgorod (a violent Russian prince). With all of these dangerous people having their own agendas, there will certainly be bloodshed.

Who will be in it?

Expect to see the return of familiar faces Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Gustaf Skarsgård (Floki), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok), Andrei Claude (Ganbaatar), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Abbe), as well as newcomers Kristy Dawn Dinsmore (Amma), Danila Kozlovsky (Oleg of Novgorod) and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Alfred the Great).

Will it be the last season?

When it was announced that there would be a sixth season, it was also confirmed that it would be the last. However, Michael Hirst (creator of the show) has talked about the possibility of a spin-off, potentially continuing the events of season six, but focusing on brand new characters.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a full trailer for the two-part premiere was released very recently, showcasing the new characters and their different motives for plundering and conquering.

Advertisement

Vikings season 6 will premiere 5th December 2019 on Amazon Prime Video