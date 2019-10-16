I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up rumours

We’ve still got a little wait until I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV for its 19th series – but show bosses are already busy sourcing this year’s campmates.

Advertisement

The stellar work of celebrity executive Micky Van Praagh made jungle legends of Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and Noel Edmonds, with the casting team hoping to recreate the same magic for this year.

Van Praagh is starting to craft the camp, admitting that while she acknowledges the show did well last year, she is hoping for something “completely different” for 2019.

Ahoy there! ⛵ @antanddec have set sail for Australia – it’s up to YOU to help them get there. Go to the #ImACeleb app and choose where the boys go next ???????? https://t.co/9J5A1GbT6B @imacelebrity Returns this November on @ITV

Terms & Privacy – https://t.co/Aetd8HbOLt pic.twitter.com/UvMloulYCc — ITV (@ITV) October 15, 2019

With Harry Redknapp the worthy winner for the 2018 series, who is rumoured to be following in his footsteps to be crowned the next King (or Queen) of the Jungle when the show returns in November 2019?

Rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestants

Nadine Coyle

ITV bosses are thought to be keen to sign the former Girls Aloud star in the hopes she will spill secrets about her other band members.

“Nadine is a big name and ITV was keen to get her,” an insider told The Sun.

Her link to Cheryl makes her an even more exciting prospect. “It’s no secret there’s no love lost between them, and Nadine is refreshingly honest about what went on from her perspective,” the insider said. “And I’m a Celebrity could well be the start of something big again for her.”

Jennifer Metcalfe

The Hollyoaks actor is reportedly being eyed up by producers to enter the jungle later this year.

“‘Jen is perfect for the jungle, she’s really funny and attractive and she loves a challenge,’ a source told The Sun.

With Metcalfe’s character Mercedes being shot later this year, could this give Metcalfe time out to head Down Under?

Lucy Fallon

There’s a history of Coronation Street actors heading to the jungle (think Sair Khan, Craig Charles…), and Lucy Fallon has been touted as the next to swap the cobbles for the creepy crawlies.

“Lucy is bubbly, funny, down-to-earth and game for a challenge, so she is a great fit for I’m A Celebrity,” an ITV source told The Sun.

“She had conversations last year about taking part but said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks’.

“This year, she told them she feels the timing is right. Bosses are delighted to have her on board and are sure she will be a big hit with fans at home and her campmates.”

Richard Madeley

The daytime TV staple (and Alan Partridge channeller) is being “chased” by producers to join the 2019 line-up, according to hosts Ant and Dec.

The pair said at the Royal Television Society that the 63-year-old was being “tracked down”.

DJ Tim Westwood and former footballer Alan Shearer are also reportedly being considered.

“We have a list that we get every year and we add to it and subtract from it,” Dec said.

However, Madeley admitted he ruled himself out the show, choosing the participate in Channel 4’s The Circle.

Piers Morgan

The controversial journalist and broadcaster jokingly said he would join camp for a princely sum of £10 million – but it seems its a price worth paying for hosts Ant and Dec.

Speaking to Susanna Reid at the Royal Television Society, Dec explained, “There is a guy who sits in this seat next to you who has said he would do it for a certain amount.

“Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it.”

Should Piers even get anywhere near his £10 million amount, he would become the highest paid campmate ever. Noel Edmonds previously accepted £600,000 to appear in I’m a Celeb last year – and was voted off first.

Olivia Attwood

Attwood has been rumoured annually since finding fame on Love Island in 2017, but has failed to materialise Down Under.

However, 2019 may finally see the 28-year-old in camp, after she revealed she was “in talks” with show bosses, adding that appearing on spin-0ff show Extra Camp gave her a taste for the show.

“There have been conversations with I’m A Celebrity. It’s ongoing. It would be my dream to do the jungle. I’ve made no qualms about that. It’s such an iconic show,” she told the Daily Star.

“Going out there gave me a taste for it. I got to do a trial, which was amazing. I think if I got to go on the show I would surprise people. I’m more of a tomboy than people think. Just because you look a certain way doesn’t mean you can’t eat a spider.”

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Alan Halsall

The Coronation Street star, who has played Tyrone Dobbs on the soap since 1998, fuelled rumours that he would be appearing in the new series of I’m a Celeb by posting a teasing picture on Instagram.

In the pic, he is donning hiking gear in the wilderness, while the caption reads: “It’s a jungle out there.” The bug emoji really tipped things over the edge.

Myles Stephenson

The X Factor boybander, who won the show as part of Rak-Su in 2017, has been rumoured for the jungle following his messy break-up from Love Island 2017 star Gabby Allen.

“Myles is a free agent now and so he can’t wait to go to Australia and get away,” an insider told The Sun. “It’s a physical and mental challenge and he’s really looking forward to testing himself.”

James Haskell

Haskell – who retired in May 2019 after two stints at Wasps and 77 appearances for his country – is son-in-law to TV presenting duo Richard Madeley (he married their daughter Chloe in 2018).

“They have made him a decent offer and are hopeful he will sign up,’ a source told The Sun. However, it is unclear how his recent pivot to the Mixed Martial Arts will affect his ability to participate in the series. In August 2019, he announced that he will be competing in his first bout for Bellator MMA in the USA in the first half of 2020.

We’re not sure if pig penises are in his diet plan…

Summer Monteys-Fullam

Paul Hollywood’s ex girlfriend seems keen to swap his baked goods for cheese fruit, maggots and all manner of critters for a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle camp after she liked two posts on Instagram calling for her to join this year’s line-up.

A source also claimed to Mail On Sunday that she is planning on using the show as a springboard to secure her own show about horses. “Summer is the person to sign up right now and she is keen to get herself on television,” they said. “Obviously I’m A Celebrity would be her top prize.”

Duncan James

Blue’s Duncan James has reportedly signed a deal to appear on the next series, according to The Sun, who reported the singer and former Hollyoaks actor is picking up a handsome cheque to battle his phobia of snakes head-on.

Advertisement

“Producers think he could be telly gold because he will have to face his phobias head-on,” a source said. “The best campmates are the ones who have to overcome their fears — and Duncan has told them he is game for anything.”