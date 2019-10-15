Accessibility Links

Here’s who left The Great British Bake Off in week eight…

The intense quarter finals saw another baker bid adieu to the tent

Great British Bake Off contestants 2019

We’re rapidly hurtling towards the Bake Off finale, and judging by the standards we’ve had this year, 2019 could be the tightest run series yet.

But before we get to the very end of the series, our five remaining bakers have to battle through pastry week.

The quarter-finals saw the bakers having to get to grips with tarte tatin, a practically unknowable technical and a vertical pie showstopper.

But who was too flaky to get through to the semi-finals?

Who left the Great British Bake Off tonight?

Bake Off Henry (Channel 4)

After winning Star Baker last week, Henry bid the tent farewell – in true, Henry style.

“It has been a pleasure, darling,” he said on his exit.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

Great British Bake Off contestants 2019
