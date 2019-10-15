The best TV shows airing in 2020

2020 is shaping up to be a year jam-packed with terrific telly.

There are some much-loved returning shows, from Doctor Who to Call the Midwife to Endeavour.

Plus, those TV bigwigs have been cooking up a host of exciting new series and one-offs for us to enjoy. There’s an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People, David Tennant’s new Channel 4 series Deadwater Fell, and Keeley Hawes’ return to the force in ITV factual drama Honour.

Read on for a full list of all the TV to look forward to in 2020 – and beyond:

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French is set to play a dangerous village gossip in Glass Houses. Her character Maggie Connors is a busybody who gives an indiscreet interview to a local radio interviewer that sparks off a series of unexpected happenings in the fictional town of Thurlbury. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who team will be back in 2020 for another series of adventures on the BBC. Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are all set to return, and reports suggest that actor, writer, presenter and general polymath Stephen Fry also has a role in an upcoming episode… Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Created by and starring Michaela Coel of Chewing Gum fame, Jan 22nd promises to be a “provocative” series exploring the question of sexual consent in today’s world, where gratification is only a dating app away. Read more

Channel: BBC3

Air date: 2020

Sally Rooney is adapting her critically acclaimed novel Normal People for BBC3. The modern love story chronicles the romance between Marianne and Connell – both from a small Irish town, but from very different backgrounds – whose relationship is tested at various junctures in their lives. Read more

Channel: Amazon Prime

Air date: Early 2020

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will reprise their roles as the beloved Jamie and Claire in a fifth series of Outlander, which will see the pair facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures as the show delves into American history and continues the story of the Frasers settling in the New World. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: early 2020

The eighth and final season of Homeland, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, will bring an end to the ever-twisting political thriller. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Nicole Taylor, the Bafta-winning writer behind Three Girls, is back with a brand new Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller which explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: 2020

LIFE is an “epic story about seemingly ‘ordinary’ people who turn out to be anything but” from the writer of Doctor Foster, Mike Bartlett. Set in a divided house in Manchester, it brings together four stories from different flats to tell a bigger tale about what happens when people step out of their own personal space and take a closer look into the lives of others. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: 2020

Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell lead the cast of The North Water, a four-part thriller based on the critically acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire. The 1850s-set survival series, which takes place in the UK and the ice floes of the Arctic, tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who finds himself on an ill-fated journey with a murderous psychopath (Farrell). Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: 2020

The Singapore Grip, starring David Morrissey and Luke Treadaway, is a new drama from the makers of Poldark adapted from JG Farrell’s 1978 novel of the same name. The show will follow a British family living in Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion during the Second World War. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

James Norton and Emilia Fox star in this series shining a light on the infamous Profumo Affair of 1963, promising to “take a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories.” Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: 2020

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is adapting his novel Belgravia into a six-parter starring Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter. The 19th century-set drama revolves around the Trenchard family who attend a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, sparking a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come in London’s wealthiest neighbourhood. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Set in the 1970s, French actor Tahar Rahim will play notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj who became the chief suspect in a spate of unsolved murders of young Western travellers in India, Thailand and Nepal. Read more