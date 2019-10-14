When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? Where is it set?

Believe it or not, Love Island will return to ITV2 less than six months after series five has ended for a Winter edition of the reality show.

This time around, a cast of new models and Instagrammers will be stuffed into a villa in South Africa and urged to forge romantic connections with a view to taking home a cash prize.

Find out everything you need to know about Winter Love Island below…

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

The first edition will air in “early 2020”, according to ITV. We imagine that means January/ February 2020. So get ready for some sun on those bleak winter nights.

Where is Winter Love Island set?

The action will take place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer runs from December-March, so it should be sunny enough for all the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the show that the winter series will be taking place in Cape Town.

Who are the contestants on Winter Love Island?

Although the exact line-up isn’t yet confirmed, the rumour mill is already spinning, with a few names already tipped to be joining the show.

First of which: fitness instructor Ellis Iyayi. According to The Sun, the Leeds-based personal trainer has been headhunted for the ITV2 competition. Aside from his work in the gym, Ellis has also modelled for ASOS, Nike, JD Sports and GymShark.

Is there a trailer for Winter Love Island?

Not yet.

Will Caroline Flack and Iain Sterling be presenting and narrating the show?

We’ve yet to hear whether the Flack will be back for another villa attack, but voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he be back to provide his witticisms for series six in South Africa.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he teased, “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast.

“Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When do applications open for Winter Love Island?

Applications for the first Love Island of 2020 are now open, with the closing date being 30th November 2019.

To apply, click here.

The new series is reportedly going to have a smaller cast than Love Island 2019, with the casting team already approaching potential Islanders.

One man claimed he was approached by someone from ITV while at a pool party in Spain, who said they were looking for more distinct personality types on the show.

“I was asked if I was single and they showed me credentials from ITV2,” he told The Sun. “I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find ‘types’. On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads.”

Further reports claim that casting directors are also on the lookout for “a male virgin, a female stripper, and someone related to the royal family”, as well as “a rock chick, a girl with tattoos and a male surfer dude”.

Think you fit the bill and want to give Love Island 2020 a shot? Here’s some advice from former Islanders…

Though be warned – only six of this year’s 36 Islanders made it to the show through its application process – the remaining 30 were put forward by management, or scouted by casting teams.

Will there be a Love Island Winter live stream?

Unlikely. Whilst the show streams live via ITV Hub simultaneously with its TV broadcast, there are currently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read what the producers had to say about it here.