When will Riviera season 3 be on TV?

That’s right, a third season of Riviera has been confirmed by Julia Stiles to be released on Sky Atlantic next year.

Advertisement

This time, however, there will only be eight episodes of the hit drama based around the lush paradise that is the French coast.

When will Riviera season 3 be released?

Stiles has been seen filming on location this autumn, which suggests a release sometime in 2020 on Sky Atlantic. Series one (2017) and series two (2019) were each broadcast over the course of that year’s summer and there’s no reason the upcoming third series can’t follow in their footsteps.

Series three will be available on Sky Atlantic and Now TV. Series one and two are available to watch Now TV now.

What is Riviera season 3 about?

Not much is known about series three, but we believe we’ll be seeing Georgina Clios journey to an assortment of new locations in her continued effort to maintain her place at the top of the art-dealing scene. Georgina’s enemies are on the verge of unravelling the secrets and lies that concern her husband Constantine, who was thought to have died in a yacht explosion in the first series.

Riviera season 3 locations

Series three will see Georgina escape the French Riviera in favour of a host of exotic locations. For her to take a detour to Venice is certainly a bit different, but a trip to Argentina just highlights the new heights that series three will reach. There’s been no word on other locations and to what extent the Côte d’Azur will feature, but you can imagine Georgina will be greeted by a breadth of intriguing new characters along the way.

Who is in the Riviera season 3 cast?

Considering the massive shift in location, it’s still up in the air in terms of who will be returning from series two. No one other than Julia Stiles have been officially revealed to be coming back for series two, but we know that she will be joined by Rupert Graves (from BBC’s Sherlock) in an unspecified role.

Advertisement

Riviera series 3 will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV sometime in 2020.