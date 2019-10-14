How to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Who is in the original Real Housewives series and where can you catch it on television? Here is what you need to know.

Advertisement

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County?

All series from the Real Housewives franchise, from Beverly Hills to Melbourne, air in the UK on ITVBe.

The series is available to stream via the subscription-based service Hayu (which is accessible as an add-on for Amazon Prime). You can also purchase episodes on Amazon and iTunes.

How many seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County are there?

So far there have been 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange Country since it first started in 2006.

Who stars in The Real Housewives of Orange County?

In the 14 years the show has been on, the pool of housewives has changed continuously.

Vicki Gunvalson has been on the show since season one, making her the longest running wife of the series, followed by Tamra Judge who we have met in season three and is still on the show now. Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi have both been in over 100 episodes before leaving the show and so has Shannon Beador who is still on for the 14th series. The rest of the current cast includes Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Where is The Real Housewives of Orange County filmed?

As the title suggests, the show is primarily filmed in Orange County, California.

Advertisement

How much of The Real Housewives of Orange County is real?

While the shows says it is “real” in its title, there is a huge team of writers and story editors who work behind-the-scenes to make sure the is always enough drama to keep us coming back.