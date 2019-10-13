The X Factor: Celebrity sees The Chase’s Jenny Ryan blow viewers away

ITV’s new celeb-skewed version of The X Factor launched last night (12th October) and while reactions were somewhat mixed, one performance received rave reviews across the board.

The Chase quizzer Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan left both the judges and viewers at home stunned with a powerful performance of Queen’s ‘Somebody To Love’.

Fans on Twitter were raving about Ryan’s performance, with some even earmarking her as a potential winner of the series – who, don’t forget, will actually land a record contract with Simon Cowell’s label.

YES JENNY @jenlion THIS IS THE BEST OF THE ENTIRE SHOW BY A COUNTRY MILE ???????????????????????????????????????? my lancashire lass GET ITTTTT xxxxxxxxxxx #xfactorcelebrity — grace davies (@gracedavies) October 12, 2019

Jenny just SLAYED #XFactorCelebrity — who cares (@WhoMsjenmac) October 12, 2019

Ryan took to Twitter after her performance had aired to thanks fans for their support, joking that her phone had “melted due to notification overload”.

I'll hopefully get to read everyone's Tweets soon but a) my phone has melted due to notification overload and b) I'm a bit emo at the moment! Thanks for watching #XFactorCelebrity everyone xxx — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) October 12, 2019

The X Factor: Celebrity’s first episode also saw performances from double act (Brendan) Cole and (Jeremy Edwards), rugby-playing trio Try Star (geddit?) and The Islanders, made up of Love Island’s Wes Nelson, Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

Some viewers were left a little confused, though, by the inclusion of Glee’s Kevin McHale in a show ostensibly for celebrities not known for their singing ability. (McHale did, after all, rise to fame on a show which required him to sing, quite a bit, and has performed in spin-off concert tours.)

“15 celebrities that are not known for singing”

Except for contestant Kevin McHale

– former boyband member

– actor on hit musical series glee for 6 years

– solo artist #CelebrityXFactor ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/F7u3pN90zr — Noelle (@Noelle___G) October 9, 2019

I don’t understand how Kevin McHale isn’t known for his singing??? #XFactorCelebrity pic.twitter.com/5zmg99tQYZ — Holly McEwan (@hollymcewan26) October 12, 2019

The judges being surprised that Kevin McHale can sing pic.twitter.com/ZQe8Tl3ZZp — georgia alice✨ (@GeorgiaAliceeee) October 12, 2019

McHale actually put out his debut solo EP, Boy, in June of this year. Still, we’re sure having Cowell’s backing wouldn’t hurt his career if he were to emerge as The X Factor: Celebrity’s winner…

The X Factor: Celebrity continues next Saturday on ITV.