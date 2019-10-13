Accessibility Links

The Apprentice confirms it is looking into complaint made against Lottie Lion

The circumstances are being investigated by the production company behind the BBC series

Lottie Lion The Apprentice (BBC)

The team behind The Apprentice has confirmed it is looking into allegations made about the behaviour of series candidate Lottie Lyon.

The Sun has claimed that her fellow candidates have lodged complaints about Lottie, aged 19, following displays of “racism, bullying and homophobia” during filming. She is also alleged to have made transphobic comments.

In response, a spokesperson for The Apprentice told RadioTimes.com: “We are currently looking into the circumstances regarding a complaint.”

Lyon herself also offered a statement in response to the claims, saying, “I categorically deny being a racist, homophobic or transphobic.  I have no further comment.”

Lord Sugar with the 2019 candidates

The circumstances surrounding the complaints are being looked into by Boundless, the production company behind The Apprentice.

The latest series of the show, which sees aspiring business moguls compete to become Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner, continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One.

