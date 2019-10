Who will be a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2020? Confirmed line-up

The greatest show on ice, Dancing on Ice, will be back to brighten up the winter schedules in January next year – and already, we’re excited to see who will be skating onto our screens.

Advertisement

The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.

So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are the confirmed names for 2020…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

CONFIRMED

Caprice Bourret

Covergirl, put that grace in your skate! ✨ @CapriceBourret_ joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/deoplwUlFq — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 1, 2019

Caprice confirmed she is the 12th and final Dancing on Ice contestant via a video message on Lorraine. She told viewers: “I’ve got some really big news. I’m going to be on Dancing on Ice 2020! At the moment no nerves. I’m excited more than anything.”

Trisha Goddard

She can talk the talk, but can she skate the skate? ???? We're so excited @trishagoddard will be joining us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/XpSY9PJFSB — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 30, 2019

Trisha appeared live on Good Morning Britain to confirm the news.

“I love physical stuff,” she said. “Every day I bike ride, I weight train, I love any physical thing. I learnt to ski at 37, I learnt to roller blade at 42. I’m 62 in December. I thought ‘why not?'”

Ben Hanlin

Are you watching closely? Blink and you might miss him… @benhanlin will be taking to the ice in 2020! ✨ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gz9G6CZSdE — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 29, 2019

The ITV2 magician was confirmed on BBC Radio London.

“Can I ice skate? Barely,” he said. “But I did say to the producers ‘if I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’ I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can. We start tomorrow! On the ice for the very first time.”

Perri Kiely

He's shown Britain he's got talent, but how will he shape up on the ice? ⭐️ We can't wait to see @perrikiely get his skating boots on! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/A8CSNGJUcu — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 26, 2019

Having previously been rumoured, the Diversity dancer’s inclusion on the ice wa confirmed on KISS FM Drivetime.

“I’ve done a couple of training sessions. Not gonna lie, it’s hard. It’s game face,” he said.

Lisa George

The Coronation Street star, who plays Beth Tinker in the long-running soap, was announced on ITV breakfast programme Lorraine.

“I haven’t been on the ice for about 40 years,” she said. “Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn’t fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous. I can’t believe I’m 50 next year and I just thought ‘If I don’t do this now I’m never going to have the chance to do it again’.”

H from Steps (Ian Watkins)

Having been previously tipped for the role, the Steps singer was confirmed to be joining Dancing on Ice on Good Morning Britain.

“What am I doing?” he said. “I have frantically been You Tubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn. I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.”

Lucrezia Millarini

She's used to delivering the news, but can she deliver the moves? ???? Joining us on the ice, @lucrezianews! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/u5bwSPRTzK — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020.

“I’m super excited to be joining the line up for Dancing On Ice!” she said. “I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier…with a few bruises along the way!”

Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We can't wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

The ’90s TV presenter will return to reality TV, 14 years after finishing second on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited… it’s performance time!”

She had a great summer, but how will she handle the ice? ❄️ Please welcome to the Class of 2020… @MauraHiggins! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/T1bc0Ayehq — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

Maura won over the nation with her humour and blunt heart-to-hearts on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to present an agony aunt segment on This Morning.

And now she’s swapping the island for the ice rink, and is very much “up for the challenge”.

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all,” she said. “I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

Kevin Kilbane

He's kicking off the boots for the skates ⛸ …Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) will be joining us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gyBFPWJUqT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his football boots for ice skates after he became the third celebrity confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2020. Kilbane, who announced the news on Talksport Radio, said: “I am going on as a total novice. I’m starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”

Libby Clegg

She's used to winning gold, but can she win big on the ice? ???? Paralympian @libbyclegg joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/0s1RnCpMYa — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 27, 2019

The Paralympic gold medallist has been announced as the first ever blind contestant on Dancing on Ice. “After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought, ‘what else can I do?’ – this opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up,” she said. “I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

Joe Swash

He's a former King of the Jungle, but will he be crowned King of the ice? ???? @realjoeswash joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/tebD02Oafc — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 27, 2019

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! champion has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2020.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea,” he said as the news was announced on Loose Women. “I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice launches in January 2020