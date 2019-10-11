Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Everything you need to know about the Doctor Who late-night at the Natural History Museum

Everything you need to know about the Doctor Who late-night at the Natural History Museum

The Doctor Who special effects team ill be guiding visitors through the show's links between science fact and fiction

Doctor Who NY 2019

For Doctor Who fans who remember the Star Whale from ‘The Beast Below’ episode, the upcoming late-night event at The Natural History museum might feel particularly special…

Advertisement

Spend an evening investigating the links between science fact and fiction while standing beneath Hope, the famous blue whale skeleton, as Doctor Who teams up with London’s famous natural history museum.

The Doctor Who special effects team, Millennium FX, will be on hand alongside museum scientists to explain more about the universe — and how science fiction plugs the gaps of the unknown and helps captures people’s imagination.

“Doctor Who, the longest-running science fiction television series, has been building adventure around space, aliens and time travel since 1963,” reads the museum’s event synopsis. “Find out about the real-world science that inspires the creators of stories like those seen in Doctor Who.”

Guests mingle beneath a blue whale skeleton on display at the Natural History Museum in London (Getty)
Guests mingle beneath a blue whale skeleton on display at the Natural History Museum in London (Getty)

The event, Doctor Who: Science in Fiction, is free and non-ticketed, and takes place at the Natural History Museum, London, on Friday 26th October from 6-10pm. Find out more here.

Advertisement

For fans eagerly anticipating Doctor Who’s return to our screens, the BBC has previously announced that series 12 won’t air until 2020, meaning there’ll be at least a year gap between the New Year’s Day special and any future episodes.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who NY 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall (Ray Burmiston, BBC)

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is now officially a doctor – and so is Chris Chibnall

Riverdale Ep.302b -- T13.2020252 -- Photo Credit: Dean Buscher / © 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Jenny Ryan - The X Factor: Celebrity

Is The Chase's Vixen quitting quiz show after X Factor: Celebrity?