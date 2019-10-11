Everything you need to know about the Doctor Who late-night at the Natural History Museum

For Doctor Who fans who remember the Star Whale from ‘The Beast Below’ episode, the upcoming late-night event at The Natural History museum might feel particularly special…

Spend an evening investigating the links between science fact and fiction while standing beneath Hope, the famous blue whale skeleton, as Doctor Who teams up with London’s famous natural history museum.

The Doctor Who special effects team, Millennium FX, will be on hand alongside museum scientists to explain more about the universe — and how science fiction plugs the gaps of the unknown and helps captures people’s imagination.

“Doctor Who, the longest-running science fiction television series, has been building adventure around space, aliens and time travel since 1963,” reads the museum’s event synopsis. “Find out about the real-world science that inspires the creators of stories like those seen in Doctor Who.”

The event, Doctor Who: Science in Fiction, is free and non-ticketed, and takes place at the Natural History Museum, London, on Friday 26th October from 6-10pm. Find out more here.

For fans eagerly anticipating Doctor Who’s return to our screens, the BBC has previously announced that series 12 won’t air until 2020, meaning there’ll be at least a year gap between the New Year’s Day special and any future episodes.