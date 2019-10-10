Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Diana Ross confirmed for Glastonbury Festival legends slot: “This is a dream come true”

Diana Ross confirmed for Glastonbury Festival legends slot: “This is a dream come true”

The soul icon will play the Worthy Farm event in June 2020

Diana Ross (Getty)

Soul legend Diana Ross is the first act announced to play Glastonbury Festival in 2020.

Advertisement

The Upside Down singer will take to the Pyramid stage for the Sunday afternoon legends sot to help celebrate the event’s 50th anniversary.

Ross, 75, said the gig is a “dream come true,” and told fans: “This is my tribute to you.”

Emily Eavis, the daughter of founder Michael Eavis, broke the news on Twitter, writing:I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year.”

Ross will join a star-studded line-up of icons who have played the famous festival slot, including Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Jeff Lynne and Kylie Minogue, who made Glastonbury history last year when her set became the most watched ever.

Tickets for next year’s Worthy Farm event went on sale last week with general admission selling out in 34 minutes.

A special ballot opened earlier this week for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets, while re-sale will take place in April.

But don’t fear, if you’re not lucky, the event will be televised on the BBC.

Advertisement

Glastonbury Festival takes place 24th– 28th June

Tags

All about Glastonbury

Diana Ross (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Graham Norton (Getty)

Eurovision scraps You Decide live shows as BBC teams up with music giant BMG

Kylie Minogue at Glastonbury Festival 2019

Kylie Minogue smashes Glastonbury Festival records

The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London

The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London – review

The Cure at Glastonbury

Did you spot the Doctor Who Easter egg on stage with The Cure at Glastonbury?