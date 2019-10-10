Who is Crystal? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen from Canada

Creativity, looks, fashion and crazy performances: Crystal promises to deliver all when competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Saying she’s not about “‘cookie cutter’ drag”, the London-based queen comes with her very own brand of entertainment. “I do aerial circus, I can crack a whip, put cigarettes out on my tongue – it’s a freak show. It’s unexpected. It’s nothing you have ever seen before,” she says.

In other words, Crystal thinks she’s got the creativity, nerve, uniqueness and talent to slay the nine other queens competing on Drag Race UK’s first series.

Need more info? Read below to be Crystal clear about what to expect…

Crystal: the key facts

Age: 34

From: London (Originally from Canada, hence the accent)

Instagram: crystal.will.see.you.now

Strengths: Costume design – she even studied the subject at University. “I’m great behind a sewing machine and I think that will certainly give me an edge,” she says.

Weaknesses: “I’m a control freak so I’m quite nervous about the loss of control,” she says. “I’m a huge perfectionist and I know so much about the show is letting go and trusting and being free and wild, and I’m not very good at that. It’s going to be interesting.”

Who is Crystal?

Originally from Canada, Crystal has been living in London for the past 10 years – she has dual citizenship through her mother.

Her mission in drag? To tear down gender constructs. “Crystal is a gender-bending, ‘mess with your brain’ kinda drag queen,” she explains.

“I’m not afraid to look a bit ugly, messy, and scary – it’s not about being pretty all the time. I hope I will surprise viewers and show them that drag isn’t just one thing, or isn’t just looking like a woman. Maybe drag can be about messing with gender and playing with the lines and the boundaries.”

Expect a few retro looks from Crystal, with the queen constantly looking at 80s films for inspiration. However, she’s also hoping to bring some East London fashion to Drag Race: “I think the East London drag scene has given me permission to be authentically me, and figure out more about myself, my queerness and my identity,” Crystal says.

“At the end of the day I’m just a man in stupid clothes and a lot of makeup so the idea that this is a job is so bizarre to me but I’m really grateful.”

Why is she called Crystal?

Fortunately, there is an explanation behind the name. Unfortunately, it’s a tad depressing. “I’m called Crystal because we’re both glamourous and sparkly but ultimately worthless,” she says.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

The competition with start its engines on 3rd October, with each episode set to be released on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer. Episodes will be available weekly from 8pm every Thursday on BBC iPlayer.

Aside from Crystal, nine other queens will be competing for the title of the next British Drag Superstar.

Who decides the winner? Just like the US version, it’s all down to drag icon RuPaul Charles. However, he’ll be getting help from judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton (who will appear on a rotating basis), Michelle Visage and a selection of guest judges.

May the best woman…win!