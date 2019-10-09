Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan shuts down theory that Walter White is alive

Vince Gilligan has confirmed that Walter White is dead.

Gilligan has finally put an end to fan theories and the speculation that the teacher-turned-meth cook is set to appear in the upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The Breaking Bad antihero, played by Bryan Cranston, was shot down by a machine gun in the finale to the series, which aired in 2013, but was seen smiling while an officer took his pulse.

Ever since, fans have wondered: is he alive or dead? And the show’s creator has finally given them an answer.

“Is Walter White dead?” Rich Eisen asked Gilligan on his self-titled show.

“Yes. Walter White is dead,” he replied.

Check out their conversation below, with the discussion about White starting at the 8.24 mark.

Gilligan is currently promoting El Camino, a Netflix film which follows Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman as he continues to run from the law following the events of the series.

Breaking Bad alumni Charles Baker, Matt Jones and Jonathan Banks will all reprise their roles in the film.

Cranston made an appearance at the premiere, fuelling rumours his character will feature in some capacity.

El Camino is set for Netflix release on 11th October