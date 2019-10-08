Who are The X Factor judges?

The nation’s favourite singing show is finally back – only this time, it’s looking a little different.

Advertisement

Instead of our civilian edition of The X Factor, our annual crooning contest has been cut into two – The X Factor: Celebrity, which sees 15 famous faces take part, and an ‘All Star’ edition of The X Factor, featuring former contestants.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Another thing that’s changing this year? The judging panel.

After having four judges for the past 12 years, The X Factor: Celebrity marks the first time since series four that the series will go back to its original three judge format.

So who’s joining Simon Cowell is judging celebrities? Here’s all you need to know.

Who are the judges on The X Factor: Celebrity?

Simon Cowell will be fronting the show, with old favourites Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh returning to the panel.

Their appointment comes after all of last year’s judges, bar Cowell, departed the show after just one series.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field both bowed out after Williams said he was concentrating on his new album.

“I’m gonna be all over the place to promote that,” he told NME. “We wanted it to work desperately with The X Factor but it just wasn’t going to work. And it’s to be continued. Me and Simon [Cowell] are good friends. Our family are friends. The kids hang out all the time.”

“It’s just a pause on the relationship and then it will carry on. But this year I have to go and promo our album to death.”

Louis Tomlinson also quit the show to focus on new music.

Both Scherzinger and Walsh are X Factor staples, with Scherzinger having won the show twice with both James Arthur and Matt Terry.

Walsh has been in The X Factor since 2004, having previously bowed out in series 12 and series 14, only to return the following year.

Sharon Osbourne was also reportedly asked to join, but she confirmed she turned down the show to The Sun.

“I was there when the show was amazing. It was just fantastic and I would like to leave it like that,” she said.

Who are the judges on The X Factor: All Stars?

While Walsh and Cowell are staying on for the following edition of The X Factor, Scherzinger is reportedly being replaced by Paula Abdul.

“Paula is a close friend of Simon’s and they’ve always kept in touch since working together in America,” a source told The Sun.

“She is part of the Syco family and they all work closely together.”

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity continues Saturdays on ITV