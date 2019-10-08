Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week 4

After the heady glamour of Movie Week, our 13 remaining couples will be heading back to the Strictly stage to try and impress the judges (and us at home) once again.

This week is likely to feature some eye watering performances to some real classics – with Beyonce, Celine Dion and Fleetwood Mac all featuring.

Here’s who is dancing to what for week 4…

Alex and Neil – Tango to Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac

Catherine and Johannes– Charleston to Single Ladies by Beyonce

Emma and Anton– Viennese Waltz to Send in The Clowns by Barbra Streisand

Emma and Aljaž– Jive to Kids in America by Kim Wilde

Michelle and Giovanni– Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz

Saffron and AJ– Couples’ Choice (Contemporary) to Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion

Chris and Karen– Jive to Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) by Elton John

David and Nadiya– Quickstep to From Now On by Hugh Jackman

Dev and Dianne– Cha Cha to Dancing With a Stranger by Sam Smith

Karim and Amy– Tango to Paradise by George Ezra

Kelvin and Oti– Rumba to Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers

Mike and Katya– Quickstep to Come on Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners

Will and Janette – Foxtrot to Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.40pm on BBC 1