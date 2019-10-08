Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week 4
Mike Bushell dancing to Come on Eileen – need we say more?
After the heady glamour of Movie Week, our 13 remaining couples will be heading back to the Strictly stage to try and impress the judges (and us at home) once again.
This week is likely to feature some eye watering performances to some real classics – with Beyonce, Celine Dion and Fleetwood Mac all featuring.
Here’s who is dancing to what for week 4…
Alex and Neil – Tango to Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac
Catherine and Johannes– Charleston to Single Ladies by Beyonce
Emma and Anton– Viennese Waltz to Send in The Clowns by Barbra Streisand
Emma and Aljaž– Jive to Kids in America by Kim Wilde
Michelle and Giovanni– Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz
Saffron and AJ– Couples’ Choice (Contemporary) to Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion
Chris and Karen– Jive to Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) by Elton John
David and Nadiya– Quickstep to From Now On by Hugh Jackman
Dev and Dianne– Cha Cha to Dancing With a Stranger by Sam Smith
Karim and Amy– Tango to Paradise by George Ezra
Kelvin and Oti– Rumba to Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers
Mike and Katya– Quickstep to Come on Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners
Will and Janette – Foxtrot to Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.40pm on BBC 1