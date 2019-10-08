How to watch Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Steve Coogan’s most famous comedy character Alan Partridge first found his way onto our screens in 1994 with Knowing Me Knowing You. The spoof talk show took its name from Alan’s favourite Abba song, a naming choice which immediately outlined the awkward and egotistical humour to be expected from Coogan’s Norwich radio host.

Where to watch Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge

The full series is available on Netflix.

What is Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge about?

The programme takes the format of a spoof chat show, with Partridge as the presenter. Various guests appear, including gangsters, politicians and actors.

In his 1994 review, following the show’s original release, Jasper Rees wrote for the Independent that Coogan’s skill lay in his ear for comedy. He knew what sounded funny on a simple word-to-word level.

“The joke of modelling the set on the foyer of a top international hotel is less in the seeing than in the telling,” said Rees. “The Roger Moore Room, set aside for the showpiece interview, was not as funny as the announcement in Partridge’s earpiece that ‘Roger Moore has just passed Heston Services’. The deadliest weapon of Coogan and his co-writers Patrick Marber and Armando Iannucci is their ear: Heston Services has undefinable comic properties, just like the inch-perfect name of the house band perched aloft in the ‘musical mezzanine’, Chalet.”

That ear for comedy is an enduring quality in Coogan’s work as Partridge. He’s a character famous for catchphrases, not elaborate set pieces. Many of those catchphrases originated here, in Knowing Me Knowing You.

Who stars in Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge?

Steve Coogan plays the title role and has since played Partridge in several more series’ and even a feature film, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

How many seasons of Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge are there?

There is one season, totalling seven episodes, including one Christmas special. The show ran from September to October of 1994, with the Christmas special airing in 1995.

Where is Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge filmed and set?

The spoof chat-show was both shot and set in the UK in front of a live studio audience.