When is BBC sitcom Ghosts back for series 2?

Ghosts have a habit of sticking around, so perhaps we should have seen this coming: BBC1 has had the presence of mind to envision a second and third series of spooky sitcom Ghosts.

The show is the brainchild of Horrible Histories team Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, and also stars Call the Midwife’s Charlotte Ritchie and Stath Lets Flats actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Airing in the 9.30pm slot on Mondays in April and May, the first series was hugely critically acclaimed – and now we’ll get our chance to return to Button House. Here’s what you need to know…

Will Ghosts be back for series 2?

Series two of Ghosts was confirmed on 28th May, a week after the series one finale.

“We are DEAD excited to be returning to BBC One for a second series of Ghosts,” creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond said in a statement.

“We could not have asked for a more enthusiastic response to the show, and can’t wait to get haunting Button House once again. We’d like to thank Charlotte, Kiell, Lolly, Katy and our fantastic crew for helping us realise such a hugely ambitious project. And thanks also to everyone at Monumental and the BBC for their tireless support of what is clearly a ridiculous idea. We are already hard at work on stories for series two, and can’t wait to share them with you.”

Delighted we can tell you we've been asked to make another series of #Ghosts. Thanks for all the lovely comments on the first one. #BBCGhosts pic.twitter.com/aqSU4c9bPu — Mathew Baynton (@realmatbaynton) May 28, 2019

And some time later, it was revealed that the Beeb had also committed to a third series, meaning that these particular Ghosts (appropriately enough) will be sticking around.

Delighted to confirm that #BBCGhosts has indeed been recommissioned for a second AND third series. Huge thanks to Charlotte Moore and all at @BBCOne & BBC Comedy for believing in #Ghosts (so to speak). We can’t wait to get haunting again. — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) October 8, 2019

When is Ghosts series 2 on TV?

The BBC hasn’t yet announced an air date, but this page will be updated as soon as we know.

Where can we watch series 1 of Ghosts online?

All six episodes of Ghosts series one will be available on BBC iPlayer until the end of July 2019.

What do we know about series 2?

Few details have yet been released – watch this space!

In series one, a young couple unexpectedly inherited a grand country estate, only to find out that it was falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants.

According to the official synopsis: “the crumbling country pile of Button House is home to a troupe of restless spirits who have died there over the centuries, each ghost very much a product of their time, resigned to squabbling with each other for eternity over the most inane of daily gripes. Their lives – or, rather, afterlives – are thrown into turmoil when a young couple – Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) – inherit the peaceful derelict house and make plans to turn it into a bustling family hotel.”