Not Going Out’s Lee Mack to star in new real-time BBC sitcom

Lee Mack, writer and lead of hit Not Going Out, is set to star in new BBC sitcom Semi-Detached.

Advertisement

Having aired a pilot earlier this year, the comedy – penned by David Crow and Oliver Maltman – will return for six full episodes, each of which play out in real-time à la 24.

But rather than focusing on any Jack Bauer-style fights with terrorists, the show will focus on “perennial loser” and wedding DJ Stuart (Mack) as his life goes down the pan in a suburban cul-de-sac.

The episodes will also feature Stuart’s (much younger) partner April – played by Stath Lets Flats’ Ellie White – and their newborn baby.

Neil Fitzmaurice – best known as Jeff from Peep Show – is set to play Stuart’s jailbird brother Charlie, while Clive Russell (Brynden Tully from Game of Thrones) plays their drug-taking Dad Willie.

Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro will play Stuart’s ex-wife Kate, who lives across the cul-de-sac with daughter Madonna (Chewing Gum’s Sarah Hoare) and husband Ted (Line of Duty’s Patrick Baladi).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Neil Webster, executive producer, said: “David Crow and Oliver Maltman have not only written the funniest scripts I have ever read, they’ve also effortlessly managed to make the whole series play out in real-time.

“And with an incredibly funny cast headed up by Lee Mack, we’re confident that Semi-Detached is going to be a genuinely laugh out loud series. Or your money back.”

Advertisement

The BBC say broadcast details for Semi-Detached will be announced in due course.