Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Not Going Out’s Lee Mack to star in new real-time BBC sitcom

Not Going Out’s Lee Mack to star in new real-time BBC sitcom

New comedy Semi-Detached features stars from Peep Show, Chewing Gum and Stath Lets Flats

lee mack

Lee Mack, writer and lead of hit Not Going Out, is set to star in new BBC sitcom Semi-Detached.

Advertisement

Having aired a pilot earlier this year, the comedy – penned by David Crow and Oliver Maltman – will return for six full episodes, each of which play out in real-time à la 24.

But rather than focusing on any Jack Bauer-style fights with terrorists, the show will focus on “perennial loser” and wedding DJ Stuart (Mack) as his life goes down the pan in a suburban cul-de-sac.

Not Going Out
Lee Mack in his hit BBC sitcom Not Going Out

The episodes will also feature Stuart’s (much younger) partner April – played by Stath Lets Flats’ Ellie White – and their newborn baby.

Neil Fitzmaurice – best known as Jeff from Peep Show – is set to play Stuart’s jailbird brother Charlie, while Clive Russell (Brynden Tully from Game of Thrones) plays their drug-taking Dad Willie.

Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro will play Stuart’s ex-wife Kate, who lives across the cul-de-sac with daughter Madonna (Chewing Gum’s Sarah Hoare) and husband Ted (Line of Duty’s Patrick Baladi).

Neil Webster, executive producer, said: “David Crow and Oliver Maltman have not only written the funniest scripts I have ever read, they’ve also effortlessly managed to make the whole series play out in real-time.

“And with an incredibly funny cast headed up by Lee Mack, we’re confident that Semi-Detached is going to be a genuinely laugh out loud series. Or your money back.”

Advertisement

The BBC say broadcast details for Semi-Detached will be announced in due course.

Tags

All about Semi-Detached

lee mack
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-10-04 at 10.21.03

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Ncuti Gatwa, Anne Winters, Aidan Gallagher

The Netflix Effect What's it like to become a global streaming superstar overnight?

TV still to come in 2019

The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019