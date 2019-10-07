Harry Potter, Doctor Who and Sherlock stars team up in Stand Up To Cancer film

Geeks rejoice! Famous faces from the Sherlock, Harry Potter and Doctor Who franchises have all joined forces for a very special Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Tom Felton (AKA Draco Malfoy), Noel Clarke (Doctor Who’s Mickey Smith) and Martin Freeman (the John Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes) all feature in the new film kicking off the national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

All vowing to “beat cancer at its own game”, the short film shows the stars fighting cancer in the same way the illness ruins lives. While Felton scales a climbing wall, Noel Clarke smashes a world record, and Freeman swots up on fundraising ideas late into the night.

The advert also features Neil Morrissey breakdancing and Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie pummelling boxing pads, while Killing Eve’s Adrian Scarborough appears in fancy dress as a giant carrot to raise funds for cancer research.

“Stand Up To Cancer is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the tireless work that is being carried out by scientists across the UK every day,” Freeman says.

“Research is the key to making progress, and the sooner we fund more research, the sooner we can find better treatments and cures.

“No one should have to go through the pain cancer brings.”

To get involved or find out more information about Stand Up to Cancer, visit the campaign website here