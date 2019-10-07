When is the Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes on TV?

Tom Rosenthal, Kevin Eldon, Mathew Horne, and David Hayman are among the starry line-up for UKTV channel Gold’s three re-created episodes of the beloved wartime sitcom, which sees a bungling, rat-tag group of men form a platoon in the British Home Guard during WW2.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dad’s Army remake…

When is Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes on TV?

Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes will air on Gold later this year.

Who stars in Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes?

The Dad’s Army is made up of a platoon of veteran actors, including Kevin R. McNally as the snooty Captain Mainwaring, Cold Feet’s Robert Bathurst as the well-spoken second-in-command Sergeant Wilson, Damned’s Kevin Eldon as Lance Corporal Jones, Gavin and Stacey’s Mathew Horne as the hustler Private Walker and David Hayman as Private Frazer.

Plebs star Tom Rosenthal also joins the cast as a well-meaning Pike, while Timothy West has stepped into Bernard Cribbins’ boots to play Private Godfrey.

What’s Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes about?

The remake will recreate three lost episodes from the sitcom’s original series; The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Walker, A Stripe for Frazer and Under Fire. All three originally aired in the 1960s, but disappeared from the BBC’s archives.

The episodes will be remade and aired on Gold later this year to tie in with the 50th anniversary of their first transmission, staying true to writers Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s original scripts.

Speaking about playing Sergeant Wilson, Robert Bathurst said: “I’ve played soldiers before, but find I handle guns with all the bloodcurdling authority of Sergeant Wilson. I’m looking forward to playing him.

“I hope we can honour Croft and Perry’s lost episodes. It’s a celebration of their writing, with understudies.”

Is there a trailer for Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted…