American Gods is based on the concept that – over thousands of years – immigrants to America have brought their gods with them, from African trickster gods to Slavic deities to Ancient Egyptian gods of the afterlife.

As we see in Amazon’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling novel, these old deities who have now been forgotten and relegated to the fringes of society. However, as new deities rise up, the old gods are learning to fight back, with ex-con Shadow Moon thrust onto the battlefield by his enigmatic boss Mr Wednesday.

As the series returns for a third season, here’s everything we know so far, including cast, trailer and air-date…

When is American Gods season three on TV?

Season two dropped in March 2019, so it seems likely that we won’t see season three until 2020. Amazon has not yet confirmed an air date.

What has Neil Gaiman revealed about American Gods season three?

Not much, but the author has spoken out about the appointment of Charles “Chic” Eglee (The Walking Dead) as the series’ new showrunner.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” he said in a statement.

“Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory.”

He’s also revealed that some of the series will take place at Lakeside, a mysterious location referenced in the books.

Season Three of AMERICAN GODS takes us to Lakeside. https://t.co/Up2Ul6ApG9 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 16, 2019

Who stars in American Gods season three?

Most of the main cast are expected to return, including Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Ian McShane (Odin/Mr Wednesday), Emily Browning (Laura Moon), and Crispin Glover (Mr World).

And musician Marilyn Manson has now joined the cast as a new character, a “Nordic death metal frontman” named Johan Wengren who has ties to Ian Mcshane’s Wednesday through his “Viking metal band” Blood Death.

“Bringing his specific energy, wit and boundless enthusiasm for all-things-Neil Gaiman to the role of Johan, a Norse ‘berserker’ in service to Odin, his performance promises to be disturbing, original and uniquely entertaining,” showrunner Chic Eglee said.

Manson is expected to appear in four episodes of the third season.

More recently, Neil Gaiman also confirmed that veteran actress Blythe Danner will appear across four episodes in the new series as Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest with an “unresolved romantic history” with Mr Wednesday and a bit of a problem – her involuntary commitment to a mental institution.

“It is a rare privilege to be working with Ms. Blythe Danner, a dear friend, inspiration and national treasure,” said executive producer Chic Eglee.

She is our muse in crafting the role of Demeter, since no one else can bring such ethereal beauty and grace to the portrayal of a goddess.”

Is there an American Gods season three trailer?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted.

Why were there issues filming American Gods season two?

Despite a critically acclaimed and popular first season, American Gods has encountered a rocky couple of years, facing a series of tumultuous, behind-the-scenes issues during the run-up to season two.

The original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were already part way through writing season two when they dramatically left the production in 2017, as did Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson, who played Media. New showrunner Jesse Alexander was brought in as their replacement, but he too stepped aside in September 2018.

The drama finally made it to our screens in March 2019 – but the second season was still a bit of a critical let down.

Fingers crossed the third season resurrects some of the show’s original charm…