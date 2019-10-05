Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2019

The biggest show on television is back for 2019 – Strictly Come Dancing hits full swing as we brace ourselves for three months worth of dance and drama.

Advertisement

It’s been one of the most talked-about series before we even made it to the first live shows – seeing Anneka Rice injured, Jamie Laing forced to pull out after hurting his leg and Kelvin Fletcher stepping in at the very last second.

And Strictly is likely to pull even more headlines when it starts, thanks to brand new judge Motsi Mabuse – who will be scoring sister Oti along with the other dancers. We’

Week three Strictly Movie Week leaderboard

1. Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse 38 (9+9+10+10)

2. Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell 36 (9+9+9+9)

3. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice 35 (8+9+9+9)

4. Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe 32 (8+8+8+8)

5= Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec 28 (7+7+7+7)

5= Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard 28 (7+7+7+7)

6. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke 27 (6+7+7+7)

7. Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden 26 (6+7+6+7)

8= Alex Scott and Neil Jones 23 (5+6+6+6)

8= Will Bayley and Janette Manrara 23 (6+6+5+6)

9. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton 22 (4+6+6+6)

10. Mike Bushell and Katya Jones 18 (3+5+5+5)

11. David James and Nadiya Bychkova 16 (4+4+4+4)

12. Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton 11 (2+3+3+3)

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Week one and two combined scores

No-one goes home in week one, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

1. Karim and Amy 31 + 32 = 63

2. Michelle and Giovanni 30 + 32 = 62

3. Kelvin and Oti 32 + 28 = 60

4. Dev and Dianne 30 + 27 = 57

5= Will and Janette 26 + 24 = 50

5= Saffron and AJ 27 + 23 = 50

7. Emma and Anton 23 + 24 = 47

8. Alex and Neil 21 + 22 = 43

9. Emma and Aljaz 19 + 22 = 41

10= Chris and Karen 13 + 26 = 39

10= Catherine and Johannes 20 + 19 = 39

12. Mike and Katya 22 + 14 = 36

13. Anneka and Kevin 14 + 19 = 33

14. James and Luba 11 + 13 = 24

15. David and Nadiya 17 + 10 = 27

Week two Strictly leaderboard

1 = Karim and Amy 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

1= Michelle and Giovanni 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

3. Kelvin and Oti 7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28

4. Dev and Dianne 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27

5. Chris and Karen 5 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 26

6= Emma and Anton 6 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 24

6= Will and Janette 6 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 24

8. Saffron and AJ 5 + 5 + 6 + 7 = 23

9= Emma and Aljaz 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22

9= Alex and Neil 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22

11= Catherine and Johannes 4 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 19

11= Anneka and Kevin 4+ 5 + 5 + 5 = 19

13. Mike and Katya 3 + 4 + 3 + 4 = 14

14. James and Luba 3 + 3 + 3 + 4 = 13

15. David and Nadiya 2 + 3 + 2 + 3 = 10

Week one strictly leaderboard

1. Kelvin and Oti 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

2. Karim and Amy 8 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 31

3= Michelle and Giovanni 8 + 8 + 7 + 7 = 30

3= Dev and Dianne 7 + 7 + 8 + 8 = 30

5. Saffron and AJ 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27

6. Will and Janette 5 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 26

7. Emma and Anton 6 + 6 + 5 + 6 = 23

8. Mike and Katya 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22

9. Alex and Neil 5 + 5 + 5 + 6 = 21

10. Catherine and Johannes 5 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 20

11. Emma and Aljaz 5 + 5 + 4 + 5 = 19

12. David and Nadiya 3 + 4 + 5 + 5 = 17

13. Anneka and Kevin 3 + 4 + 3 + 4 = 14

14. Chris and Karen 3 + 4 + 3 + 3 = 13

15. James and Luba 2 + 3 + 3 + 3 = 11

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays on BBC One