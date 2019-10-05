Who is Dev Griffin? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Radio 1 DJ

Dev, it’s time to swap the radio booth for the ballroom.

Advertisement

The BBC Radio 1 host was the 13th celeb to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up.

Who is Dev Griffin?

The 34-year-old is a radio personality best known for presenting the Weekend Afternoon Show on BBC Radio 1.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He made a name for himself in the early 2000s, co-hosting a show on BBC Radio 1Xtra with longtime friend Reggie Yates. When Yates left the station in 2004, Griffin forged a path on his own, before making the move to Radio 1, where he hosted the weekday Monday to Friday 4am-6.30am slot from 2009 until 2014.

He regularly covers for Scott Mills and Greg James in their absence.

Speaking about joining Strictly Come Dancing, Dev said: “I just can’t believe I’m doing Strictly, it just doesn’t feel real yet! It’s going to be so much fun, but just to be clear, I’m not doing this to take part, I’m totally in it to win it! I can’t wait to meet my partner and start practicing.”

Key Facts Age: 34 Twitter: @dev_101 Instagram: dev Job: Radio 1 DJ Partner: Dianne Buswell

Wasn’t Dev on MasterChef?

Dev Griffin previously appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2017, making it all the way to the final three alongside Ulrika Johnson and Angellica Bell. But he faltered at the last hurdle, with Bell taking home the grand prize.

Where else have I seen Dev Griffin?

Most recently, he featured in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but quit the show after a challenge that saw him undergo four hours of torturous interrogation.

“I’m crying,” he said after ending the segment. “I haven’t cried for 15 years about anything. But I just felt so alone. Is it over?”

Has Dev Griffin got any dancing experience?

Sort of. Dev revealed he took part in a dance competition at a holiday camp as a child. “In 1996, I entered a dance competition at the Pontings holiday park. I tried my very best. I think I danced to…I’m going to say it was MC Hammers ‘Can’t Touch This’. I came second. I was slighted,” he said.

“I swore retribution. As I walked away from those Redcoats, Jordan, I said one day, one day, I’m going to take part in a dance competition, I’m going to get really good and you will rue the day you slighted me!”

Read More