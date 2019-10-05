How to vote for your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples

As competition gets fiercer and fiercer, we’ll have to say goodbye to one couple each week. Here’s all the information you need:

How to vote for Strictly online

You can vote online at www.bbc.co.uk/strictly – sign in with your BBC account (or register if you haven’t got one already) and vote for your favourite. You can vote up to three times.

How to vote for Strictly by phone

Here are the all-important numbers. Calls cost 15p plus any network access charge. Make sure you vote before lines close on Saturday night!

Saffron and AJ

09015 22 52 06

6 22 52 06

Anneka and Kevin

09015 22 52 14

6 22 52 14

Dev and Dianne

09015 22 52 05

6 22 52 05

Emma and Aljaz

09015 22 52 04

6 22 52 04

Chris and Karen

09015 22 52 03

6 22 52 03

Emma and Anton

09015 22 52 02

6 22 52 02

Catherine and Johannes

09015 22 52 10

6 22 52 10

Michelle and Giovanni

09015 22 52 08

6 22 52 08

David and Nadiya

09015 22 52 01

6 22 52 01

Karim and Amy

09015 22 52 13

6 22 52 13

Mike and Katya

09015 22 52 07

6 22 52 07

Alex and Neil

09015 22 52 12

6 22 52 12

Kelvin and Oti

09015 22 52 15

6 22 52 15

Will and Janette

09015 22 52 09

