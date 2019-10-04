Accessibility Links

Zoe Ball pulls out of Strictly: It Takes Two

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter is off ill

Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two host Zoë Ball

Zoe Ball has been forced to pull out of another It Take’s Two, with Strictly favourite Gethin Jones stepping in to replace her once more.

Jones will present alongside Rylan Clark-Neal on Friday night as she battles flu.

Strictly Come Dancing couples Anneka and Kevin, and Karim and Amy will feature on the show as well as celebs Amber Gill, Gaby Roslin and Rufus Hound ahead of Movie Week on Saturday night.

Ian Waite will also feature as usual, bringing Waite’s Warm Up to get fans ready for the weekend’s show.

Ball tweeted that she had been “taken down by a nasty bout of flu,” on Monday and apologised for missing her Radio 2 Breakfast Show, along with It Takes Two.

“Thanks to Nicki Chapman and Gethin Jones for stepping in,” she wrote. “Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else illin’ with this flu, it’s such a stinker.”

Fans have praised Jones for stepping in, with the presenter joking that his dancing is “rusty”.

“Thanks for the lovely comments #ItTakesTwo,” he tweeted. “Had a blast with the team. My dancing is rusty mind!”

It Takes Two airs on BBC One, Friday at 5.15pm

Will Bayley Strictly (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

