Watch out Bradley Walsh! Omid Djalili set to host new ITV gameshow

Good news for fans of The Chase (i.e. everyone): the minds behind the Bradley Walsh quiz are developing a new game show for ITV.

Unfortunately, it won’t be hosted by Walsh, but the new series, titled Winning Combination, will be fronted by actor and comedian Omid Djalili, according to Deadline.

Djalili will guide nine contestants through the show, with each allocated a number between one and nine.

The original nine contestants will be whittled down to a final four, whose assigned numbers will represent the jackpot size – this means the prize money could be as high as £9,876.

Winning Combination will be the first game show created by production company Potato since The Chase was first launched in 2009. It was reportedly piloted earlier this year, with ITV now signing off a full series commission, with the show possibly airing in Autumn 2020.

Although this is the first time Djalili has hosted a quiz, the comedian has previously appeared on all-star game shows, including one of The Chase Celebrity Specials.

Djalili also featured in Comic Relief’s Celebrity Apprentice where he performed in balloon burlesque trio The Greatest Show on Legs. Not surprisingly, he was fired after one of the group accidentally exposed themselves in a crowded cabaret show.

We can’t recommend you watch it again.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment