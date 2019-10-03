Phoebe Waller Bridge isn’t done with Fleabag

Despite having consistently shot down rumours of a third season of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she might bring the multi-Emmy winning series back later in life. Unfortunately for us, she means much later.

The star says she has toyed with the idea of revisiting the character in 20 years time.

“I quite like the idea of coming back to her – well, me – when I’m fifty,” she told Seth Meyers on his late night talk show. “Because I feel like she would have had more life then and god knows what she would have gotten up to. And actually seeing a character like that in a later stage of life I think is exciting.”

But she added: “I think for now, she’s been through enough. We’ve got to let her go.”

Waller-Bridge has a lot on her plate at the moment without Fleabag. She is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time this week alongside musical guest Taylor Swift. And she’s currently attached as a writer on the new James Bond film No Time To Die.

Plus, she’s got a HBO series in the works, too. But something tells us we won’t have forgotten about Fleabag in 20 years time….