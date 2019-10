When is Raising Dion on Netflix? What’s it about? Who will be in it?

The next big Netflix original is yet another superhero show – but after cancelling Daredevil and Jessica Jones, this looks to be a much more domestic super-powered series.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan co-stars and executive produces this sci-fi series about a widowed single mum who tries to safely raise her son after he develops incredible powers.

Find out everything you need to know about the series below.

What is Raising Dion about?

Raising Dion follows Nicole, a widow bringing up her son Dion alone when he suddenly develops superpowers. She then has to balance all the usual parenting trials along managing his telekinesis and teleportation abilities, with some help from her deceased husband’s best friend Pat.

However, Nicole will also have to protect her son from those looking to exploit him, as well as figure out the origins of his powers.

It’s based on a 2015 comic book and short film of the same name, created by Denis Liu.

When is Raising Dion on TV?

Raising Dion is set to premiere on Netflix with all episodes available to stream on Friday October 4.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check out some impressive special effects in the trailer below.

Who is in the cast?

Shadowhunters’ Alisha Wainwright leads as single mother Nicole Warren, with Billy on the Street’s Ja’Siah Young as her superpowered son.

Michael B. Jordan plays their deceased husband and father Mark (presumably in flashbacks), whereas Jason Ritter (Gravity Falls) plays Mark’s best friend Pat, who helps Nicole protect Dion.