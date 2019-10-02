Friends is coming to UK cinemas this Christmas

Friends fans have been gifted an early Christmas present: the US sitcom is coming to UK cinemas this December in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

Showcase Cinemas has announced that it will screen 12 episodes across three days from the 8th-15th December in cinemas throughout the UK, from Glasgow to Bristol. The Prince Charles cinema in London will also be taking part.

The first night will feature four episodes from season one, while the second and third screenings will comprise of episodes from seasons two through to six.

Earlier this month, RadioTimes.com readers voted Joey and Chandler winning Monica and Rachel’s apartment in season four as the best ever Friends moment. If you want to see that unfold on the big screen, you can head to the second screening, which features the episode in question (‘The One With The Embryos’).

Check out full details for each screening below. Tickets are on sale now (general entry is £13.30) on the Showcase Cinemas website.

Screening one – Sunday 8th December 2019

‘The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate’

‘The One with the Blackout’

‘The One with the Birth’

‘The One Where Ross Finds Out’

Screening two – Wednesday 11th December

‘The One With the Prom Video’

‘The One Where No One’s Ready’

‘The One The Morning After’

‘The One With The Embryos’

Screening three – Sunday 15th December

‘The One With Chandler In A Box’

‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part 2’

‘The One Where Everyone Finds Out’

‘The One Where Ross Got High’