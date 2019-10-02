David James says Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism was “not constructive”

Strictly Come Dancing star David James has hit out at judge Craig Revel Horwood, claiming his criticism was “not constructive”.

Advertisement

The former England keeper’s Paso Doble with partner Nadiya Bychkova left the judges cold on Saturday and he was awarded a measly score of 10, with Revel-Horwood calling the dance “limp, lame and lacklustre”.

James bemoaned a lack of clarity from the judges during an appearance on It Takes Two, saying: “These guys are and have been at the top of their field, and as a [trainee] dancer you want, if someone’s going to criticise you, you want to know what the problem is.”

“The ladies, they came out and said about the passion and all that stuff,” he said, before labelling Revel-Horwood’s comments as “a bit clichéd and not constructive.”

James added that the mark they received – the lowest for a Paso Doble in the show’s history – was not a fair one.

“That was a frustration for me, for us, that the criticism and the mark was not reflective in our opinion of the whole dance,” he said.

James and Bychkova will be hoping to improve this weekend, as they dance the American Smooth to Seal’s Kiss From A Rose (from Batman Forever) for Movies Week.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, 7:10pm on BBC One