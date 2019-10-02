Who are the candidates on The Apprentice 2019?
A YouTube prankster, an Aladdin extra and an Elon Musk super-fan are all in line to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar
The Apprentice is finally back for 2019, and as always we’ve been treated to a motley crew of wannabe businessmen and women vying to claim that £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.
And our 15 candidates are braced for a particularly explosive start as they jet off to South Africa for one of the most challenging tasks yet.
As always, the candidates will be divvied up into two teams (with ludicrous names) and asked to complete a number of tasks to demonstrate their business abilities under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner – who report back on their failures to Sugar himself.
So who’s in the fray to win £250,000? Meet your class of 2019…
Dean Ahmad
Age: 20
Occupation: Owner, Sports Management Agency
Lives: Essex
Ridiculous quote: “I’ve definitely got the gift of the gab, I can persuade anyone to do anything.”
Founding his sports management company at the age of 15, Dean believes he is the “definition of an entrepreneur”.
Scarlett Allen-Horton
Age: 32
Occupation: Owner, Recruitment Company
Lives: West Midlands
Ridiculous quote: “I am an achiever. I have been the highest performer across every workplace I have worked within.”
Scarlett has found her upbeat personality to be a strong asset in winning a business deal, claiming that “people will often buy into her as a person”.
Jemelin Artigas
Age: 34
Occupation: Network Marketing Consultant
Lives: South East London
Ridiculous quote: “I never have problems, I only have solutions.”
Jemelin considers resilience to be one of her best personal qualities, having come from a humble background in Venezuela.
Souleyman Bah
Age: 20
Occupation: Para Athlete and Motivational Speaker
Lives: South West London
Ridiculous quote: “The less sight I have, the more imagination I gain, because what you see is what you see and what you don’t see is when the magic begins.”
Souleyman plans to be brutally honest, bold and fight for his place by trying to keep Lord Sugar’s attention on him.
Lewis Ellis
Age: 28
Occupation: Digital Marketing Project Manager
Lives: Lancashire
Ridiculous quote: “I may not be the smartest guy in the room, but I’ll sure as hell work harder.”
A self-proclaimed “maverick” who doesn’t like to follow the rules, Lewis is confident his competitiveness and determination will see him through the process
Lubna Farhan
Age: 33
Occupation: Finance Manager
Lives: Luton
Ridiculous quote: “I came from a council estate… I have made myself into something good and I’m on my way to becoming something great”.
Lubna believes she “has the whole package”, book smarts and street smarts, and describes herself as “a dark horse”.
Riyonn Farsad
Age: 30
Occupation: Events Manager
Lives: South London
Ridiculous quotes: “I will use my poker face and tactics to always come out on top.”
Riyonn strives to live by the mantra “why work for someone else, when you can work for yourself and be the best at that.”
Shahin Hassan
Age: 36
Occupation: Chartered Engineer
Lives: Birmingham
Ridiculous quote: “I love business more than sharks love blood…I’m ruthless in my pursuit of success.”
Shahin credits Elon Musk as one of his role models because he “thinks outside the box”.
Pamela Laird
Age: 29
Occupation: Owner, Beauty Brand
Lives: Dublin, Ireland
Ridiculous quote: “I love to be the under-estimated person in the room.”
Pamela describes herself as feisty and passionate with a charismatic personality, which enables her to excel in sales.
Carina Lepore
Age: 30
Occupation: Owner, Artisan Bakery
Lives: South London
Ridiculous quote: “I’m about 5 foot 1 inch tall – I’m like a pocket rocket, you don’t really want to mess with me.”
Carina says she is a natural leader and that people latch onto her to benefit from the influence she carries.
Lottie Lion
Age: 19
Occupation: Librarian
Lives: Somerset
Ridiculous quote: “I bring ‘class’ to everything and ensure nothing I do is half-standard or tacky.”
Lottie says she is “very cut-throat” and insists that she is no push over. She believes her poise and her “powers of persuasion” are her greatest business qualities.
Ryan-Mark Parsons
Age: 19
Occupation: Luxury Womenswear Consultant
Lives: South East London
Ridiculous quote: “I am the epitome of luxury.”
As the youngest candidate, Ryan-Mark is ready to prove that age is irrelevant when it comes to business, describing himself as “a 60-year-old trapped in a teenager’s body”.
Iasha Masood
Age: 27
Occupation: Account Manager
Lives: Manchester
Ridiculous quote: “I’m one fierce businesswoman with both sass and class”
Iasha believes her “crazy, controversial, eccentric personality” will make her stand out, considering herself to be “the star that shines the brightest”.
Kenna Ngoma
Age: 24
Occupation: Owner, Ice Cream Company
Lives: Greater Manchester
Ridiculous quote: “I combine a thirst to learn with entrepreneurial thinking, ready to win at all costs”
Before creating his alcohol-infused ice cream company in 2018, Kenna played semi-professional football for Manchester City before that was cut short by injury in 2013.
Marianne Rawlins
Age: 36
Occupation: Owner, Risk Management Consultancy
Lives: Stamford, Lincolnshire
Ridiculous quote: “I’m definitely the epitome of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ because what you see is not what you get.”
Marianne admits that she doesn’t have a filter and may need to “dial down her American-ness” and take a step back, as she says she can be too direct.
Thomas Skinner
Age: 28
Occupation: Owner, Pillow Company
Lives: East London
Ridiculous quote: “I don’t plan – I just do everything on impulse. When I plan, I always get it wrong.”
Thomas showed entrepreneurial spirit from an early age. He started with a paper round at age 12 and was selling on the markets by age 16.
The Apprentice returns on Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm on BBC 1