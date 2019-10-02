Who are the candidates on The Apprentice 2019?

The Apprentice is finally back for 2019, and as always we’ve been treated to a motley crew of wannabe businessmen and women vying to claim that £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

And our 15 candidates are braced for a particularly explosive start as they jet off to South Africa for one of the most challenging tasks yet.

As always, the candidates will be divvied up into two teams (with ludicrous names) and asked to complete a number of tasks to demonstrate their business abilities under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner – who report back on their failures to Sugar himself.

So who’s in the fray to win £250,000? Meet your class of 2019…

: 20: Owner, Sports Management AgencyEssex“I’ve definitely got the gift of the gab, I can persuade anyone to do anything.”

Founding his sports management company at the age of 15, Dean believes he is the “definition of an entrepreneur”.

Age: 32

Occupation: Owner, Recruitment Company

Lives: West Midlands

Ridiculous quote: “I am an achiever. I have been the highest performer across every workplace I have worked within.”

Scarlett has found her upbeat personality to be a strong asset in winning a business deal, claiming that “people will often buy into her as a person”.

Age: 34

Occupation: Network Marketing Consultant

Lives: South East London

Ridiculous quote: “I never have problems, I only have solutions.”

Jemelin considers resilience to be one of her best personal qualities, having come from a humble background in Venezuela.

Age: 20

Occupation: Para Athlete and Motivational Speaker

Lives: South West London

Ridiculous quote: “The less sight I have, the more imagination I gain, because what you see is what you see and what you don’t see is when the magic begins.”

Souleyman plans to be brutally honest, bold and fight for his place by trying to keep Lord Sugar’s attention on him.

: 28: Digital Marketing Project Manager: Lancashire: “I may not be the smartest guy in the room, but I’ll sure as hell work harder.”

A self-proclaimed “maverick” who doesn’t like to follow the rules, Lewis is confident his competitiveness and determination will see him through the process

: 33: Finance Manager: Luton: “I came from a council estate… I have made myself into something good and I’m on my way to becoming something great”.

Lubna believes she “has the whole package”, book smarts and street smarts, and describes herself as “a dark horse”.

: 30: Events Manager: South London: “I will use my poker face and tactics to always come out on top.”

Riyonn strives to live by the mantra “why work for someone else, when you can work for yourself and be the best at that.”

: 36: Chartered Engineer: Birmingham: “I love business more than sharks love blood…I’m ruthless in my pursuit of success.”

Shahin credits Elon Musk as one of his role models because he “thinks outside the box”.

: 29: Owner, Beauty Brand: Dublin, Ireland: “I love to be the under-estimated person in the room.”

Pamela describes herself as feisty and passionate with a charismatic personality, which enables her to excel in sales.

: 30: Owner, Artisan Bakery: South London: “I’m about 5 foot 1 inch tall – I’m like a pocket rocket, you don’t really want to mess with me.”

Carina says she is a natural leader and that people latch onto her to benefit from the influence she carries.



Age: 19

Occupation: Librarian

Lives: Somerset

Ridiculous quote: “I bring ‘class’ to everything and ensure nothing I do is half-standard or tacky.”

Lottie says she is “very cut-throat” and insists that she is no push over. She believes her poise and her “powers of persuasion” are her greatest business qualities.

: 19: Luxury Womenswear Consultant: South East London: “I am the epitome of luxury.”

As the youngest candidate, Ryan-Mark is ready to prove that age is irrelevant when it comes to business, describing himself as “a 60-year-old trapped in a teenager’s body”.

: 27: Account Manager: Manchester: “I’m one fierce businesswoman with both sass and class”

Iasha believes her “crazy, controversial, eccentric personality” will make her stand out, considering herself to be “the star that shines the brightest”.

: 24: Owner, Ice Cream Company: Greater Manchester: “I combine a thirst to learn with entrepreneurial thinking, ready to win at all costs”

Before creating his alcohol-infused ice cream company in 2018, Kenna played semi-professional football for Manchester City before that was cut short by injury in 2013.

: 36: Owner, Risk Management Consultancy: Stamford, Lincolnshire: “I’m definitely the epitome of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ because what you see is not what you get.”

Marianne admits that she doesn’t have a filter and may need to “dial down her American-ness” and take a step back, as she says she can be too direct.

: 28: Owner, Pillow Company: East London: “I don’t plan – I just do everything on impulse. When I plan, I always get it wrong.”

Thomas showed entrepreneurial spirit from an early age. He started with a paper round at age 12 and was selling on the markets by age 16.

The Apprentice returns on Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm on BBC 1