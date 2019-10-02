Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Jemelin Artigas: the network marketing consultant and ‘mumpreneur’

The Apprentice is back, with 15 brand new candidates vying to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

As always, our new recruits are a healthy mix of ambitious and deluded, convinced their business plans are the ones Lord Sugar should back.

But before we get to the nitty gritty, the hopefuls must first work together to complete a series of tasks under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner in order to impress Lord Sugar himself.

Here’s all you need to know about Jemelin Artigas – the networking marketing consultant who’s keen to do business with the man himself.

Jemelin Artigas: The Facts

Age: 34

Occupation: Network Marketing Consultant

Lives: South East London

Twitter: @jemelinartigas

Instagram: @jemelinartigas

LinkedIn: Jemelin Artigas

What is Jemelin Artigas’ business?

According to Jemelin’s social media profiles, the 34-year-old is a ‘mumpreneur’ with a keen interest in health and beauty – and inspirational quotes.

Having previously worked as an events manager, Jemelin is now a Global Business Partner for Limitless Beauty, which combines social networking with the health and

wellness industry and the gig economy – sort of like a modern-day Avon woman.

The website linked to one of her Instagram pages sees Jemelin push a series of products for NuSkin, an American company that reportedly offers its products in over 50 markets and has since sold ‘billions’.

What are Jemelin Artigas’ skills?

Jemelin considers resilience to be one of her best personal qualities, having come from a humble background in Venezuela. She describes herself as competitive and fearless in business, stating she is “1000% committed” to winning every task.

“I never have problems, I only have solutions,” she said.

However, Jemelin’s downfall could be her headstrong nature, warning that she can also be “next-level stubborn” – so expect a few fiery arguments.

How well is Jemelin Artigas’ doing in The Apprentice so far?

The show’s only just started, so give her a chance.

The Apprentice launches on BBC One in October