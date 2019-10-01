The Walking Dead still hoping to have Andrew Lincoln return as director

Having departed The Walking Dead midway through its ninth season, Andrew Lincoln is set to reprise his role of Rick Grimes in a series of spin-off movies – but he could still return to the original show in a different capacity.

Lincoln has already returned to the show’s Atlanta set once since his original departure, to shadow a director with the intention that he would then helm an episode of The Walking Dead’s 10th season.

Though his directing gig ultimately didn’t materialise due to the star’s busy schedule, executive producer Denise Huth told RadioTimes.com that the production team are still hoping to have Lincoln calling the shots at some point in the future.

“I would love for Andy to come back and direct,” Huth said. “He’s so tight with this crew, he understands the show so well… it is a beast, and I think it’s tough for people to come in and have this be the first thing that they really direct, but obviously he brings to the table an understanding that other first time directors would not have.”

Lincoln would be following in the footsteps of former co-star Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham on the show between 2014 and 2016 and has since returned to direct several episodes.

“We had Michael Cudlitz direct his first episode last year, he ended up doing two this year and has done an amazing job,” Huth said. “I’ve absolutely loved the times that Michael has been here directing and it would be so fun for Andy to come back [too], so I hope it works out.

“He’s got other stuff going on – he’s a busy guy, but if there was a way to bring him back, in that capacity, it would be really exciting for all of us.”

The Walking Dead season ten will premiere on Monday 7th October at 9pm on FOX in the UK.