Why is This Morning not on TV? And when is it coming back?

The Rugby World Cup is disrupting the TV schedules – here's when Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back on TV

Sorry to disappoint you, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby fans – the presenting duo won’t be appearing on This Morning for several days over the next few weeks. In fact, the whole ITV show is being pulled from its usual 10.30am slot.

Why? And which other days is This Morning off the air? Here’s all you need to know…

Why isn’t This Morning on TV?

It’s all due to the Rugby World Cup currently taking place in Japan. Due to the time difference, games will be broadcast live in the UK during the morning. And seeing as ITV is one of the channels covering the tournament, expect some disruption to the This Morning schedules.

When is This Morning back on TV?

Fortunately, the Rugby World Cup won’t impact your viewing too much – in most cases This Morning will return the next weekday.

Here are the dates you can expect This Morning off the air:

  • Thursday 26th September 2019 – Tipping Point will air at 10.25am before the match between England and the USA kicks off at 11.45am
  • Monday 30th September 2019 – coverage of the match between Scotland and Samoa will start at 10.25am.
  • Thursday 3rd October – coverage of the match between Ireland and Russia will start at 10.25am.
When does the Rugby World Cup finish?

The tournament final is on Saturday 2nd November 2019 at 9.00am UK time in Yokohama, Japan.

