Strictly’s Catherine Tyldesley: “Everyone’s fallen in love with Johannes!”

When Strictly season hits full swing, it means only one thing – talk of the Strictly curse.

Every year, couples seemingly fall foul of the so-called “curse” that hangs over Strictly Come Dancing – the most recent “victims” of which being Katya Jones and Seann Walsh after the pair were caught kissing last year.

But former Coronation Street actor Catherine Tyldesley says she has nothing to worry about being partnered with pro Johannes Radebe – as her whole family are enamoured with him, including her four-year-old son Alfie.

“My family were thrilled to bits,” she told RadioTimes.com. “My little boy is obsessed with Johannes as he lifts him up over his head and spins him around. He’s just loving it.

“Everyone has fallen in love with Johannes. Everyone adores him as he’s just hilarious, but he’s a phenomenal teacher, a phenomenal dancer, and very patient which is key with me.

“We’re just having the best time and we’re really grateful to be partnered with Johannes as we get on so well. We just clicked from day one. He understands me and his teaching technique and personality. I’m really lucky to be with Johannes.”

For week two, Tyldesley had to follow in Kelvin Fletcher’s footsteps and perform a saucy samba for the judges – which failed to set the dance floor on fire, seeing her score only 19 points.

“I’d never seen anything like Kelvin,” she said. “It was just incredible but I can’t compare myself to anyone else. We’re just trying to do our own thing and I’m doing my best.

“I’m loving watching everyone else. Even though it’s a competition, it feels like a team. We want them to do well and we’re cheering us on. The thought of anyone going home is horrible.”

