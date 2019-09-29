Who is the best ever Strictly Come Dancing judge?

From the flamboyant Bruno Tonioli to Len Goodman and his “SEVEEEEEEN” the Strictly Come Dancing judges have often provided more entertainment than the endless two-left-footed celebs.

Advertisement

Who can forget the time Len Goodman compared Anita Rani’s Tango to a “cow pat on Countryfile,” branding it “hot and steamy”? Or the time Craig Revel Horwood told Rachel Riley she was “wriggling around like a slug in salt”?

The two made up the original quartet with Arlene Phillips and Tonioli when the BBC ballroom staple kicked off in 2004, before Alesha Dixon replaced Phillips five years later.

She was then replaced by Darcey Bussell in 2012, while Shirley Ballas took over as head judge from Goodman in 2017.

A total of seven judges have graced the famous panel to criticise and score the celebs – and now it’s time for you to judge them.

We want to know if Goodman and his cringe-worthy puns is your favourite? Or are you a fan of resident Mr Nasty – aka Revel Horwood – and his acerbic tongue?

With Motsi Mabuse a new edition ahead of series 17, and yet to show off her judging prowess, it’s only fair we leave her out for now, along with the handful of guest judges who have made brief appearances.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday 7th September