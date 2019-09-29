How to watch the Wire? What’s it about and who’s in the cast?

The early 2000s were a good time for HBO, as well as popular TV series The Sopranos there was The Wire drawing in viewers each week.

Starting in 2002, the show ran for five seasons until 2008 on HBO in the USA.

Where can I watch The Wire?

If you’re in the UK and wondering where to get your The Wire fix, Amazon Prime Video users can currently watch the multi-award-winning show.

It’s also on NOW TV until September 30, 2019 so you better get started if you want to pack all five seasons in before it leaves the service. There’s 60 episodes to watch at about an hour each.

HBO subscribers in the US can still catch all the episodes on its website via HBO Go (that’s the case for The Sopranos too if you’re interested).

You can also buy the DVD box set, or buy episodes on iTunes.

It’s bad news for Netflix users right now. The streaming service does not currently show The Wire, which may leave fans who are anxious to know what will happen next, feeling a little, well, wired.

What is The Wire about?

The Wire is a tense American crime drama that hosts a wealth of acting talent from a cast that includes the likes of Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Dominic West.

Written by former police reporter David Simon, every series follows a different institution in Baltimore and examines its relationship with law enforcement covering everything from the drug trade, to the government, schools and the media.

How many seasons of The Wire are there?

There are five seasons in total, and 60 episodes.

Who’s in the cast of The Wire?

The show received much acclaim for its surprising decision – as a major HBO series – cast names that before The Wire, frankly, no one had ever heard of.

Detective Moreland is played by Wendell Pierce, Detective McNulty by Dominic West, Cedric Daniels by Lance Reddick (who originally auditioned for Pierce’s role, and for that of the drug addict Bubbles), and Omar Little by Michael K. Williams.

Other Baltimore natives had cameos in the series including radio presenters Marc Steiner and Ed Norris.

Many of the main actors of the show have gone on to become household names – for example Pierce recently starred as Teddy on CBS’s The Odd Couple, whilst West’s varied career has included Punisher: War Zone as John Carter, and he currently lays Dr Chris Cox in Sky One’s Brassic.

Where is The Wire set?

The series is set in Baltimore, Maryland, US – specifically, West Baltimore.

Where was The Wire filmed?

The series was filmed in and around East Baltimore – and if you’ve you a few hours (and a couple of quid for the plane fare) you can take the full The Wire Tour driving tour here.

Why was The Wire cancelled?

HBO was remained pretty tight-lipped about why we had to say goodbye to The Wire in 2008, but The Guardian argues the show left our screens because ‘daftness started creeping in’.

What to watch after The Wire?

If you haven’t already watched The Sopranos (we’ve mentioned a few times…) then we’d recommend that you try that next – we have a guide to how to watch The Sopranos for you. The six season show is considered one of the best TV series of all time – on par with The Wire.

There’s also HBO’s True Detective to try out too.