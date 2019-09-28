How to vote for your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples
The all-important numbers are right here...
The second week of Strictly Come Dancing means only one thing – one of our couples will be going home on Sunday night.
Here are the all-important numbers – remember that lines close at 9.10pm. Calls cost 15p plus any network access charge. You can also vote online at www.bbc.co.uk/strictly
**VOTING IS NOW CLOSED**
Saffron and AJ
09015 22 52 06
6 22 52 06
Anneka and Kevin
09015 22 52 14
6 22 52 14
Dev and Dianne
09015 22 52 05
6 22 52 05
Emma and Aljaz
09015 22 52 04
6 22 52 04
Chris and Karen
09015 22 52 03
6 22 52 03
Emma and Anton
09015 22 52 02
6 22 52 02
James and Luba
09015 22 52 11
6 22 52 11
Catherine and Johannes
09015 22 52 10
6 22 52 10
Michelle and Giovanni
09015 22 52 08
6 22 52 08
David and Nadiya
09015 22 52 01
6 22 52 01
Karim and Amy
09015 22 52 13
6 22 52 13
Mike and Katya
09015 22 52 07
6 22 52 07
Alex and Neil
09015 22 52 12
6 22 52 12
Kelvin and Oti
09015 22 52 15
6 22 52 15
Will and Janette
09015 22 52 09
6 22 52 15 09
Strictly concludes on Sunday night