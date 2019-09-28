How to vote for your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples

The second week of Strictly Come Dancing means only one thing – one of our couples will be going home on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Here are the all-important numbers – remember that lines close at 9.10pm. Calls cost 15p plus any network access charge. You can also vote online at www.bbc.co.uk/strictly

**VOTING IS NOW CLOSED**

Saffron and AJ

09015 22 52 06

6 22 52 06

Anneka and Kevin

09015 22 52 14

6 22 52 14

Dev and Dianne

09015 22 52 05

6 22 52 05

Emma and Aljaz

09015 22 52 04

6 22 52 04

Chris and Karen

09015 22 52 03

6 22 52 03

Emma and Anton

09015 22 52 02

6 22 52 02

James and Luba

09015 22 52 11

6 22 52 11

Catherine and Johannes

09015 22 52 10

6 22 52 10

Michelle and Giovanni

09015 22 52 08

6 22 52 08

David and Nadiya

09015 22 52 01

6 22 52 01

Karim and Amy

09015 22 52 13

6 22 52 13

Mike and Katya

09015 22 52 07

6 22 52 07

Alex and Neil

09015 22 52 12

6 22 52 12

Kelvin and Oti

09015 22 52 15

6 22 52 15

Will and Janette

09015 22 52 09

6 22 52 15 09

Advertisement

Strictly concludes on Sunday night