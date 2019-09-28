Who will be a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2020? Confirmed and rumoured line-up

The greatest show on ice, Dancing on Ice, will be back to brighten up the winter schedules in January next year – and already, we’re excited to see who will be skating onto our screens.

Advertisement

The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.

So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are some of the names rumoured to be in the mix for 2020…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

CONFIRMED

Lisa George

The Coronation Street star, who plays Beth Tinker in the long-running soap, was announced on ITV breakfast programme Lorraine.

“I haven’t been on the ice for about 40 years,” she said. “Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn’t fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous. I can’t believe I’m 50 next year and I just thought ‘If I don’t do this now I’m never going to have the chance to do it again’.”

H from Steps (Ian Watkins)

Having been previously tipped for the role, the Steps singer was confirmed to be joining Dancing on Ice on Good Morning Britain.

“What am I doing?” he said. “I have frantically been You Tubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn. I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.”

Lucrezia Millarini

She's used to delivering the news, but can she deliver the moves? ???? Joining us on the ice, @lucrezianews! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/u5bwSPRTzK — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020.

“I’m super excited to be joining the line up for Dancing On Ice!” she said. “I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier…with a few bruises along the way!”

Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We can't wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

The ’90s TV presenter will return to reality TV, 14 years after finishing second on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited… it’s performance time!”

She had a great summer, but how will she handle the ice? ❄️ Please welcome to the Class of 2020… @MauraHiggins! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/T1bc0Ayehq — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

Maura won over the nation with her humour and blunt heart-to-hearts on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to present an agony aunt segment on This Morning.

And now she’s swapping the island for the ice rink, and is very much “up for the challenge”.

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all,” she said. “I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

Kevin Kilbane

He's kicking off the boots for the skates ⛸ …Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) will be joining us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gyBFPWJUqT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his football boots for ice skates after he became the third celebrity confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2020. Kilbane, who announced the news on Talksport Radio, said: “I am going on as a total novice. I’m starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”

Libby Clegg

She's used to winning gold, but can she win big on the ice? ???? Paralympian @libbyclegg joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/0s1RnCpMYa — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 27, 2019

The Paralympic gold medallist has been announced as the first ever blind contestant on Dancing on Ice. “After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought, ‘what else can I do?’ – this opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up,” she said. “I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

Joe Swash

He's a former King of the Jungle, but will he be crowned King of the ice? ???? @realjoeswash joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/tebD02Oafc — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 27, 2019

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! champion has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2020.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea,” he said as the news was announced on Loose Women. “I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

RUMOURED

Ben Hanlin

We wonder what tricks this celeb has up their sleeve… #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/8EtEtswgDs — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 20, 2019

After the official Dancing on Ice Twitter account teased an image apparently showing a magician with “tricks… up their sleeve,” fans have been speculating that Ben Hanlin will be swapping his deck of cards for a whole new set of tricks on ice.

The magician and television presenter is best known for presenting the ITV2 series Tricked since 2013.

Joe Swash

Having quit I’m a Celeb: Extra Camp earlier this year after a decade at the helm, Joe Swash has now been lined up for Dancing on Ice.

The show’s Instagram page is heavily teasing his inclusion, showing a torso of a man that looks a little like swash and holding a star straight from a Bushtucker Trial.

“Joe’s currently talking to Dancing On Ice bosses. It’s no secret ITV love him and are keen to see him on the ice,” a source told The Sun. “He’s looking for a new challenge after I’m A Celeb and he’s sure to prove popular with viewers.”

Perri Kiely

Big hair, don't care? We wonder who this celeb will be taking to the ice very soon… #DancingOnIce ???? pic.twitter.com/mwFoYdSVwT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 18, 2019

After the Dancing on Ice Twitter page teased a celebrity with ‘big hair’, fans flocked to the snap to speculate that Diversity star Perri Kiely had joined the greatest show on ice.

No longer “that little kid with the glasses who can do backflips” anymore, Kiely has also appeared on the long-forgotten Splash!, E4’s Celebs Go Dating and The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Libby Clegg

Another amazing addition to the Class of 2020… #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/X1SaDzLMyY — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 21, 2019

Blind Paralympian Libby Clegg will reportedly be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2020, after the show’s official Twitter account posted a teaser image of a woman holding up her MBE.

Clegg competed in the 2008 Summer Paralympics as part of Team GB, winning a silver medal in the T12 100m race.

Caprice Bourret

We can't wait to see this celeb take to the ice… #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/ZDzW8PM1ht — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 23, 2019

Model Caprice has been rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and it looks like fans are taking this picture of a glamorous blonde to be confirmation.

The American model and businesswoman survived a battle with a brain tumour two years ago, quitting The Jump in 2017 after she discovered the growth.

Tommy Fury

The most recent iterations of Dancing on Ice have all featured a Love Island star, with series 10 seeing Kem Cetinay show off his dance moves, while Wes made the final of series 11.

The most recent Love Island star linked to the show is 2018 runner-up Tommy Fury, who is thought to be “in talks” to appear.

“ITV love Tommy and know he would provide great comedy as well as pull in the female viewers in skin-tight outfits on the ice,” a source told the Daily Star.

Amber Gill

Series five Love Island winner Amber is reportedly being eyed up by ITV to see if she can replicate her success in the sun while on the ice.

“The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber,” an insider told The Sun.

“Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

“Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Advertisement

Keep checking back for the latest rumours. Dancing on Ice launches in January 2020