When is Dancing on Ice back on TV? Has the line-up been announced? Who won the last series?

Dancing on Ice may have skated off our screens, but hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have already confirmed it’s been renewed for a new series in 2020.

And it’s little wonder, really – the 11th series was ratings gold for ITV, in part thanks to some incredible performances from the celebrities and their ice partners, but mainly due to the drama happening off the rink (the feud between Gemma Collins and judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Megan Barton Hanson were regular tabloid fixtures).

So what can we expect from Dancing on Ice series 12? Here’s everything we know so far.

When does Dancing on Ice return to TV?

Series 12 of Dancing on Ice was confirmed during the series 11 final, but as of yet, no dates have been confirmed.

However, it is likely that the new series of the show will premiere at a similar time as the previous two editions, which have started on 7th and 6th January, respectively.

If the trend continues, we could see the new series of Dancing on Ice start on 5th January 2020.

Has the Dancing on Ice 2020 celebrity line-up been announced?

After a long build up, our celebrity contestants for 2020 have finally started to be confirmed – check out all the latest rumours and confirmed skaters here.

The professional skaters are also yet to be confirmed, although it’s expected that the majority of the line-up from the most recent series will be back to compete again.

The 2019 pros included: Brianne Delcourt, Carlotta Edwards, Lukaz Rozycki, Mark Hanretty, Matt Evers, Brandee Malto, Sylvain Longchambon, Alexander Demetriou, Alex Murphy, Hamis Gaman, 2018 winner Vanessa Bauer and 2019 winner Alexandra Schauman.

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

Again, as with everything else, the judges are yet to be confirmed, but what we do know is Jason Gardiner will not be returning, being replaced by John Barrowman.

Gardiner officially quit in August 2019 after months of speculation, and nearly a year after his on-air row with then-contestant Gemma Collins.

“After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while,” he said in a video message to fans.

“To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I’m glad you got my unique judging style and honestly. It’s because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.”

The 2019 panel comprised of Gardiner, Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Who won the 2019 Dancing on Ice series?

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan took the trophy, beating Wes Nelson and Saara Aalto to win.

Discussing his victory, James said, “I feel overwhelmed. My body is going to need a massive rest, I couldn’t have pushed myself any harder. I had to push so much because Wes so was brilliant.

“It’s been so nice to skate with Alexandra and it’s honestly been one of the best experiences of my life.”

