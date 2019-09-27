When is Westworld 3 on TV? Cast, plot and air date details

Saddle up and bring yourself back online: the third series of HBO’s Westworld is coming soon to a reality near you. And it’s set to be more mind-boggling than ever.

Once again from the minds of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the dystopian drama is set to pick up the story after the revelations of season two – and perhaps leave behind the titular wild west park for good.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When and where can UK viewers watch Westworld 3?

The third season of the HBO drama will air on Sky Atlantic. The show is also expected to be available on NOW TV.

An exact air date hasn’t yet been given, but we know Westworld 3 will be released at some point in 2020 – probably in Spring.

Which cast members and characters are returning in season 3?

Most of the cast and characters are expected to be back in action – at least, those who survived season two (RIP Teddy).

While it’ll be a real shock if Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), William (Ed Harris) and Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) didn’t return, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is definitely set to come back, the character appearing in a trailer for the season (see below).

Maeve (Thandie Newton) is also confirmed to appear in season three. However, it’s unclear whether Anthony Hopkins will make another return as Dr Robert Ford.

Who are the new characters in Westworld 3?

The biggest new addition to the cast comes in the form of Aaron Paul, with the Breaking Bad star signed on in a major role – exactly how they’ll fit into the plot isn’t yet clear.

Lena Waithe (Ready Player One and Master of None) is also joining Westworld season 3 in another unknown role. Black Swan’s Vincent Cassel is also set to star as one of the show’s major villains.

What will happen in season three?

Although few details have been unveiled about Westworld 3’s plot, many are expecting the season to be mainly set in the real world – outside of the Wild West park. The season trailer (see below) appears to back this up.

Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan has also told THR that fans can expect a “radical shift” in the story, with fellow creator Lisa Joy commenting season 3 “really is like repiloting”.

Is there a trailer for Westworld 3?

There is indeed. It sees Aaron Paul’s unnamed character making his way through a futuristic city, blowing up ATMs and offering help to an injured Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).