Doctor Who fans in London can test drive VR game The Edge of Time

BBC Studios and HTC have launched a pop-up Doctor Who VR experience in London, which allows fans to step inside the Tardis.

Advertisement

The free exhibition, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, is open to the public on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London. Slots are available between 10:30am and 7pm on day one, and 10am and 4pm on day two.

Attendees will be the first to try the new Doctor Who VR game of the same name, produced by Maze Theory for BBC Studios. It cast players as the Doctor’s assistant and allows them to interact with Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord and have a go at piloting the Tardis before embarking on an adventure to solve the mystery behind the ‘Reality Virus’.

Slots are available via walk-in, though players must be aged 12 and over.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time will launch on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos