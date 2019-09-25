British actress Gemma Arterton leads an all-star cast in BBC One’s three-part adaptation of Rumer Godden’s classic novel about forbidden desire, religion and sexual repression.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Narcissus…

When is Black Narcissus on TV?

The series doesn’t start filming until October 2019, so it’ll probably hit our screens sometime in late 2020.

What is Black Narcissus about?

Based on Rumer Godden’s 1939 book of the same name, Black Narcissus follows Sister Clodagh, who leads the nuns of St Faiths to a remote spot high in the Himalayan mountains, where they set up a branch of their order in the palace of Mopu — originally built as a home for a former General’s concubines (‘The House of Women’).

There, Sister Clodagh is “increasingly attracted ” to the arrogant land agent, Mr Dean, as is the unstable Sister Ruth. As the two women grapple with their unspoken desires, “the repressed memories of Clodagh’s past become entangled with the tragic history of Princess Srimati, [and] history seems doomed to repeat itself”.

In a statement, series writer Amanda Coe said: “I’m thrilled to be adapting Black Narcissus for BBC One. It’s a truly extraordinary love story, as well as a brilliantly unsettling piece of 20th century gothic about the power of a place to get under your skin and the dangers of refusing to learn from history.”

The story was also adapted in 1947 into an Oscar-winning film, starring Deborah Kerr in the role of Sister Clodagh.

Who stars in Black Narcissus?

Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, The Escape) leads the cast in the role of Sister Clodagh, while Alessandro Nivola (American Hustle, Chimerica) plays Mr Dean and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale, I Know This Much Is True) stars as Sister Ruth.

Also joining the cast is Game of Thrones star and all-round acting legend Diana Rigg as Mother Dorothea, Jim Broadbent (Paddington 2, The Iron Lady) as Father Roberts, and Bodyguard’s Gina McKee as Sister Adela.

Rosie Cavaliero (Prey, Unforgotten) also stars as Sister Briony, alongside Patsy Ferran (Tom And Jerry, Jamestown) as Sister Blanche, Karen Bryson (MotherFatherSon, Safe) as Sister Philippa, and newcomer Dipika Kunwar as Kanchi.

Is there a trailer for Black Narcissus?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted.