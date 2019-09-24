Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Kelvin Fletcher topped Strictly leaderboard – but Katya Jones says he could start struggling

Kelvin Fletcher topped Strictly leaderboard – but Katya Jones says he could start struggling

The Strictly Come Dancing professional reveals the style Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher could struggle with

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher was a late addition to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, after Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing had to drop out last-minute due to injury.

Advertisement

But despite a late start, the actor ended up stunning audiences — and the Strictly judges – on Saturday night, after he and his pro-dance partner Oti Mabuse received a standing ovation and the highest first-week score in five years for their high-energy Samba.

But according to Strictly’s Katya Jones, the pair might be facing an uphill battle in the coming weeks, after the pro-dancer suggested that Kelvin might struggle during the ballroom dances.

“Kelvin might struggle with ballroom when you have to flex,” Katya said on Radio X on Tuesday with her celebrity partner, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell. “If you’ve got too much muscle sometimes you’re not flexible,” she added.

Katya and Mike scored 22 points for their jive on Saturday night, 10 points behind Kelvin and Oti’s total score.

All four Strictly judges, including new judge Motsi Mabuse, were impressed by Kelvin’s debut, with Bruno Tonioli suggesting that the actor’s flexible hips could induce hot flushes across the nation. Even notoriously strict judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “God works in mysterious ways… it was amazing.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday, 6:40pm on BBC One

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

KATYA-KELVIN
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

eastenders tiffany butcher keegan baker

Tiffany reveals tragic secret to Keegan in EastEnders

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 cast line-up rumours

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 16.23.21

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now