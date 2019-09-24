Kelvin Fletcher topped Strictly leaderboard – but Katya Jones says he could start struggling

Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher was a late addition to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, after Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing had to drop out last-minute due to injury.

Advertisement

But despite a late start, the actor ended up stunning audiences — and the Strictly judges – on Saturday night, after he and his pro-dance partner Oti Mabuse received a standing ovation and the highest first-week score in five years for their high-energy Samba.

But according to Strictly’s Katya Jones, the pair might be facing an uphill battle in the coming weeks, after the pro-dancer suggested that Kelvin might struggle during the ballroom dances.

“Kelvin might struggle with ballroom when you have to flex,” Katya said on Radio X on Tuesday with her celebrity partner, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell. “If you’ve got too much muscle sometimes you’re not flexible,” she added.

Katya and Mike scored 22 points for their jive on Saturday night, 10 points behind Kelvin and Oti’s total score.

All four Strictly judges, including new judge Motsi Mabuse, were impressed by Kelvin’s debut, with Bruno Tonioli suggesting that the actor’s flexible hips could induce hot flushes across the nation. Even notoriously strict judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “God works in mysterious ways… it was amazing.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday, 6:40pm on BBC One