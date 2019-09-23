Phoebe Waller-Bridge insists there’ll be no Fleabag season 3 despite Emmys wins

A big Fleabag season 3 update for you: creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that 10 new episodes have been filmed in secret, all of which follow a “steamy” storyline with Andrew Scott’s hot priest.

Advertisement

Just kidding. Unfortunately, the writer has, once again, confirmed that there will not be a third series of the BBC comedy.

Despite the second series of the show picking up four Emmys – including Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Writing and Best Leading Comedy Actress for Waller-Bridge – at the recent 2019 award ceremony, the star/creator said she still won’t be writing more of the hit comedy.

She's going to need a new shelf for all her ????????????! pic.twitter.com/scoKXFJ7w5 — FOX (@FOXTV) September 23, 2019

“To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” she told reporters at a press conference (via TVLine). “It does feel like the story is complete… It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.”

Taking to the stage in Los Angeles to accept her awards, Waller-Bridge thanked her “Fleabag family” and joked: “It’s so wonderful and reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, angry and messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.”

She added: “Fleabag started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014, and the journey has been absolutely mental to get here.”

Advertisement

As well as her much-reported script work on James Bond film No Time to Die, Waller-Bridge’s future projects include HBO series Run. Not only will she write the comedy, but she’ll also star alongside Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson and Godless actress Merritt Wever.