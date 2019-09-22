What’s been on TV in 2019 so far?

2019 has brought us plenty of TV treats. We’ve lost our fingernails to Line of Duty, had our brains boggled by Black Mirror, cringed and delighted at Fleabag, and collectively survived the end of Game of Thrones.

But if you missed out on any of this year’s top telly, fear not – there’s plenty of time to catch up. Looking back across the year, here are all the shows we’ve had so far:

DRAMAS

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 25th August at 9pm

Cillian Murphy returned as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, while Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan joined the fray. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 23rd August

Netflix released 13 more episodes for series three of its hard-hitting – and controversial – teen drama. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic and Now TV

Original air date: Tuesday 6th August

The series follows 17-year-old drug-addict Rue Bennett (played by Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya) who was found overdosed in her bedroom by her sister Gia (Storm Reid) and who returns from rehab just as the show begins. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 9th August

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling returned for a third outing on Netflix, this time relocating to Las Vegas, the setting of the group’s new live show. This series sees the return of Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, and brings in Oscar-winner Geena Davis. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Wednesday 14th August

Adapted from Paula Daly’s Windermere novels, this series follows three women (played by Anna Friel, Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar) living in the bleakly beautiful Lake District who meet at the school gates and whose lives become intricately woven together. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

The Missing’s beloved detective, Julien Baptiste, gets his own spin-off show. The new drama stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

A thriller set in the aftermath of the Second World War, Traitors stars Clique’s Emma Appleton as an ambitious 20-something woman who is tasked with spying on her own government. The starry ensemble cast also includes Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Wednesday 6th March

Richard Gere stars as a media tycoon and Helen McCrory as his estranged wife in this starry new series from the writer –of The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Billy Howle also features as their son Caden who threatens to topple the family’s empire. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Monday 11th March

This psychological thriller stars Katherine Kelly as university professor Leah, who starts a dangerous relationship with her student Rose (Molly Windsor) and is thrust into a case of academic deception which has fatal consequences. Read more