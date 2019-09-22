Accessibility Links

ITV teases star-studded line-up in first trailer for X-Factor: Celebrity

Simon Cowell has given us our first look at the stars in the new series

Screenshot 2019-09-21 at 18.20.25

ITV has revealed the first trailer for X-Factor: Celebrity, and it teases the entire line-up of stars who are going to take to the stage to show off their singing chops.

Advertisement

In the clip, Simon Cowell announces his intention to shake things up this year.

“It’s time for something different,” he says, before giving us brief and obscured glimpses of the 15 celebrities who are set to take part, including a reality TV star, an actor, a journalist, a talk show host and some former Love Islanders, to name just a few. Check it out below.

While the ad doesn’t reveal exactly who the contestants are, we can put the pieces together. The Love Islanders appear to be Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Samira Mighty, all of whom had previously been rumoured to take part. The Chase’s Jenny Ryan appears to be in there, too. As does… Vinnie Jones?

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity launches in October on ITV

All about The X Factor

Screenshot 2019-09-21 at 18.20.25
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

